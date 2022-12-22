Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rexel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:01 2022-12-22 am EST
18.40 EUR   -0.54%
09:50aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E877349
PU
12/21Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E877188
PU
12/20Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E876984
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E877349

12/22/2022 | 09:50am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REXEL
09:50aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E877349
PU
12/21Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E877188
PU
12/20Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E876984
PU
12/19Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E876785
PU
12/15Rexel : Extending product life cycle as a key lever for sustainable development
PU
12/15Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E876365
PU
12/13Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E875925
PU
12/08Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E875402
PU
12/07Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E875161
PU
12/05Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E874645
PU
Analyst Recommendations on REXEL
Financials
Sales 2022 18 417 M 19 543 M 19 543 M
Net income 2022 822 M 872 M 872 M
Net Debt 2022 2 568 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,81x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 5 612 M 5 955 M 5 955 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 26 294
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,50 €
Average target price 22,40 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL3.73%5 955
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.90%6 341
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-26.23%5 330
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-46.52%2 602
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.5.04%423
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-2.41%364