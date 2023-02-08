Advanced search
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:11:58 2023-02-08 am EST
21.61 EUR   +0.46%
09:52aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E883873
PU
02/03Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E883183
PU
02/03Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E883193
PU
Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E883873

02/08/2023 | 09:52am EST
Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REXEL
09:52aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E883873
PU
02/03Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E883183
PU
02/03Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E883193
PU
02/02Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E882961
PU
02/02Decarbonization Of Air Transport : a sector actively committed
PU
01/30Rexel Buys Two Firms In North America, Strikes Deal To Sell Norwegian Division To Finla..
MT
01/30Kesko's Onninen to Acquire Electrical Product Distributor Elektroskandia Norge
MT
01/30Rexel continues its active portfolio management with two acquisitions and a disposal
GL
01/30Rexel continues its active portfolio management with two acquisitions and a disposal
GL
01/13Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E880133
PU
Analyst Recommendations on REXEL
Financials
Sales 2022 18 495 M 19 781 M 19 781 M
Net income 2022 853 M 912 M 912 M
Net Debt 2022 2 576 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,78x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 6 526 M 6 980 M 6 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 26 294
Free-Float 77,4%
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,51 €
Average target price 22,79 €
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Director-Group Digital & IT Transformation
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL16.65%6 980
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.97%7 840
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)25.02%6 588
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.25%2 931
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.5.57%475
SUZUDEN CORPORATION7.91%261