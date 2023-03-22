Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rexel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:19:23 2023-03-22 pm EDT
22.55 EUR   +0.22%
12:03pRexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E890613
PU
03/21Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E890351
PU
03/21Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E890407
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E890613

03/22/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:50:07.847 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:50:06.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:50:05.767 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:50:04.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:50:03.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:50:02.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:48:24.207 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:48:23.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:48:22.13 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:48:21.073 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:48:20.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:48:19.047 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T16:02:02.823 Declarations Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T15:50:02.733 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
null 2023-03-22T14:30:05.357 DocumentOperation Approbation FLORENTAISE Link
null 2023-03-22T14:30:04.197 Prospectus Approbation REGIE AUTONOME DES TRANSPORTS PARISIENS Link
null 2023-03-22T14:28:05.017 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AXA Link
null 2023-03-22T14:28:03.373 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot MERSEN Link
null 2023-03-22T14:26:06.13 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-03-22T14:26:03.89 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2023-03-22T14:24:04.33 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot KERING Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T13:38:03.877 Declarations Document TRANSITION Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T13:38:02.73 Declarations Document FAURECIA Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:45.183 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:42.563 Declarations Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:34.833 Declarations Document ORPEA Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:32.17 Declarations Document MERCIALYS Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:29.453 Declarations Document JCDECAUX SE Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:26.593 Declarations Document FNAC DARTY Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:24.01 Declarations Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:20.133 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:17.42 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-03-22T00:00:00 2023-03-22T12:40:02.87 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-03-22T12:38:03.3 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:36:37.95 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:28:07.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:27:54.923 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:19:28.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:18:03.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:16:38.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:15:33.04 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-22T12:14:07.89 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:05:37.873 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T12:04:32.763 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-22T11:56:02.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T11:47:31.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T11:38:58.73 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T11:30:29.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T11:22:00.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T11:13:29.863 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T11:05:00.89 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:56:30.893 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:46:12.753 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:37:44.9 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:29:17.067 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:20:49.15 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:12:16.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:11:05.737 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-03-22T10:09:34.833 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:08:03.533 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-22T10:05:16.447 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-22T10:04:04.643 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:04:03.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:04:02.377 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:10.82 DeclarationDirigeants Document SQLI Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:09.8 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:08.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:07.827 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:06.807 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:05.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document S.M.A.I.O Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:04.77 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:03.787 DeclarationDirigeants Document VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T18:02:02.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXANS Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T16:32:02.727 ObligationDepotOP Document PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE Link
null 2023-03-21T16:08:03.003 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:42:03.533 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:42:02.36 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:17.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:16.493 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:15.447 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOITEC Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:14.4 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:13.353 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:12.28 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:11.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:09.077 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:07.94 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:05.78 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:04.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:03.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:40:02.453 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:38:17.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:38:16.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:38:14.38 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:38:13.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:38:12.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:38:11.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T15:38:10.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T14:28:02.377 ObligationDepotOP Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T14:26:02.39 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2023-03-21T00:00:00 2023-03-21T13:03:12.587 Declarations Document SOCIETE GENERALE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 16:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on REXEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 989 M 20 440 M 20 440 M
Net income 2023 747 M 804 M 804 M
Net Debt 2023 2 293 M 2 469 M 2 469 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,17x
Yield 2023 5,07%
Capitalization 6 816 M 7 337 M 7 337 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 25 906
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,50 €
Average target price 25,50 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Chief Digital, IT & Sustainability Officer
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL22.02%7 337
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)30.74%8 640
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.86%7 540
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.64%2 877
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-2.71%434
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION5.74%198
