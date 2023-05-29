Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rexel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXL   FR0010451203

REXEL

(RXL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:44:35 2023-05-29 am EDT
19.33 EUR   -1.83%
10:07aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E912269
PU
05/26Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E912079
PU
05/24Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E911600
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E912269

05/29/2023 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:36:05.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:36:04.87 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:36:04.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:36:03.41 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:36:02.693 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:36:01.95 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:34:05.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-05-29T00:00:00 2023-05-29T15:34:04.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2023-05-27T11:01:07.393 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T11:01:03.833 undefined Communique AMUNDI Link
null 2023-05-27T11:00:58.157 undefined Communique AMUNDI Link
null 2023-05-27T11:00:53.807 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:50:40.397 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:50:33.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:50:28.393 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:48:57.38 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2023-05-27T10:48:52.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:48:46.63 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:48:41.663 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:40:03.067 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:39:06.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:38:55.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:38:45.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:38:36.453 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:38:31.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:38:26.353 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:38:21.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:30:02.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:28:34.98 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:28:29.003 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:28:20.92 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:28:12.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:28:04.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:27:57.223 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:26:30.36 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:26:19.913 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:18:02.973 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:14:36.523 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:06:03.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-27T10:05:24.767 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-05-27T10:04:04.58 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:16:04.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:16:03.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUREKING Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:16:02.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:14:07.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document CHARGEURS Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:14:06.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:14:05.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document GETLINK SE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:14:04.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:14:03.49 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:14:02.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:12:06.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:12:05.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document LEGRAND Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:12:04.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:12:03.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:12:02.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:10:08.207 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:10:07.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document BIO-UV GROUP Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:10:05.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARGAN Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:10:04.767 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARGAN Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:10:03.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:10:02.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:08:06.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:08:05.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:08:04.677 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:08:03.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:08:02.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:06:06.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:06:05.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:06:04.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:06:03.51 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:06:02.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:04:03.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T18:04:02.38 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T17:40:02.467 ObligationDepotOP Document ORPEA Link
null 2023-05-26T17:08:02.657 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-05-26T17:06:07.687 Prospectus Approbation LCL EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-05-26T17:02:10.123 Prospectus Approbation BPCE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T16:02:03.527 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T16:02:02.367 Declarations Document EUROAPI Link
null 2023-05-26T16:00:02.553 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot VILMORIN ET CIE Link
null 2023-05-26T15:58:17.057 DocumentOperation Approbation LEGRAND Link
null 2023-05-26T15:58:15.697 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2023-05-26T15:58:11.08 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-05-26T15:56:25.72 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:46:06.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:46:03.833 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:46:02.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:45:22.99 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:45:21.667 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:45:20.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
null 2023-05-26T15:45:19.183 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:44:04.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:44:03.027 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:43:52.523 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
null 2023-05-26T15:43:42.71 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2023-05-26T15:40:11.54 Prospectus Approbation RCI BANQUE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:36:02.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
null 2023-05-26T15:24:03.03 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE BOURGOGNE FRANCHE-COMTE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:06:02.77 RetraitObligatoire Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-05-26T00:00:00 2023-05-26T15:04:02.807 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOLLORE SE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 14:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REXEL
10:07aRexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E912269
PU
05/26Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E912079
PU
05/24Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E911600
PU
05/23Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E911088
PU
05/19Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
05/19REXEL : Security operations
CO
05/17Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E900693
PU
05/16Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E900411
PU
05/15Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2023E900179
PU
05/12Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REXEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 937 M 20 269 M 20 269 M
Net income 2023 740 M 792 M 792 M
Net Debt 2023 2 081 M 2 227 M 2 227 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,12x
Yield 2023 5,69%
Capitalization 5 925 M 6 341 M 6 341 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 25 906
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart REXEL
Duration : Period :
Rexel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,69 €
Average target price 25,60 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Delabarre Director-Financial Control
Ian Keith Meakins Non-Executive Chairman
Nathalie Wright Chief Digital, IT & Sustainability Officer
François Henrot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXEL6.78%6 341
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.68%7 490
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)17.67%7 432
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.73%2 234
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-3.61%403
ENERGY S.P.A.0.00%240
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer