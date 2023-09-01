|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T12:20:03.963
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|VINCI
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T12:06:02.43
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DU SUD-OUEST AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T12:04:02.45
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DE BRETAGNE AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T12:02:02.703
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|INVENTIVA
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T11:58:07.983
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|INVENTIVA
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T11:04:02.333
|Declarations
|Document
|ENGIE
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T11:02:03.193
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T11:02:02.357
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T11:00:02.31
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T10:58:02.24
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T10:54:02.253
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T10:50:02.27
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-09-01T00:00:00
|2023-09-01T10:48:02.253
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BALYO
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:15:37.27
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:14:10.29
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:14:02.537
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:10:46.02
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:10:25.687
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:10:02.493
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:09:30.367
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:09:27.603
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:07:32.65
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:07:29.573
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:06:02.5
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:04:24.95
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:04:22.293
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:04:02.493
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2023-09-01T10:02:02.79
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:12:06.78
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALD
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:12:06.01
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:12:05.253
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:12:04.497
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:12:03.753
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALD
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:12:02.947
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:10:06
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:10:05.25
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:10:04.487
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:10:03.753
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IMPLANET
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:10:02.987
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:08:06.793
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:08:06.04
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ASSYSTEM
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:08:05.29
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RALLYE
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:08:04.537
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RALLYE
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:08:03.78
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RALLYE
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:08:02.89
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RALLYE
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:06:05.8
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:06:05.03
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:06:04.273
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T18:06:03.03
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T16:50:02.897
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:44:02.983
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:42:06.377
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:42:05.553
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:42:04.733
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIOR GROUP
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:42:03.797
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CHARGEURS
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:42:02.963
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:40:06.207
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:40:05.387
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:40:04.503
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NANOBIOTIX
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:40:03.72
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:40:02.877
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T15:38:06.967
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T11:56:04.113
|Declarations
|Document
|DERICHEBOURG
|Link
|2023-08-31T00:00:00
|2023-08-31T11:56:02.91
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:17:31.53
|undefined
|Communique
|LCL EMISSIONS
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:17:27.77
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:16:03.21
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:15:29.83
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:15:27.093
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:13:30.557
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:13:27.11
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:12:03.073
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:11:32.517
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:11:28.967
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:10:03.117
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:09:48.437
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:08:24.64
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:06:31.227
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:06:28.61
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-31T10:06:04.903
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:10:04.133
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABL DIAGNOSTICS
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:10:03.343
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABL DIAGNOSTICS
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:10:02.547
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:08:05.667
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABL DIAGNOSTICS
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:08:04.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:08:04.113
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BERNARD LOISEAU SA
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:08:03.33
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:08:02.507
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:06:06.743
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:06:06
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:06:05.233
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RALLYE
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:06:04.45
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:06:03.66
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NACON
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T18:06:02.597
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ARGAN
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T16:46:02.493
|Declarations
|Document
|SOITEC
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T16:44:03.333
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T16:44:02.513
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T16:42:02.537
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T16:40:02.617
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-08-30T00:00:00
|2023-08-30T16:38:02.593
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rexel SA published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 13:29:45 UTC.