Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 21 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network with about 1,900 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. The activity is organized around 3 markets: - tertiary: malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.; - industry: system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers; - residential: comfort, security, and home automation. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (50.3%), North America (42.2%) and Asia/Pacific (7.5%).