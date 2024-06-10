REXEL : Oddo BHF raises its target

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Rexel shares, with a price target raised from €25 to €26, taking into account new market assumptions.



At the CMD (Investor Day), Rexel's management provided new medium-term targets (3-5 years), targeting sales growth of between 5% and 8%, an adjusted EBITA margin of over 7% in the long term, and EPS growth of between 7% and 9% a year.



These medium-term targets seem credible to us, and reflect the success of the Group's strategy", stresses Oddo BHF, citing targets in line with consensus and its own estimates (which are unchanged).



2024 will remain a year of transition, and the timing of the construction market's recovery remains uncertain", concludes the broker.





