Rexel : Presentation - First-Quarter 2022 Sales

First-quarter 2022 sales

April 21, 2022

Q1 2022 highlights

Strong start to the year with same-day sales up 16.0%

• Positive volume momentum contributing for +283bps of growth

• Increased selling prices on both cable and non-cable products, driven by carryover effect and high additional price increases on non-cable products

• Full pass-through of supplier price increases

• Robust backlog, notably in North America

Continuing to help our customers deal with product shortages and labor availability to unlock productivity gains

Electrification and energy efficiency trends showing clear signs of acceleration

• PV accelerated in Nordic countries in a context of rising energy prices

• HVAC products showing double-digit growth in such countries as France, Belux, Germany

Disposal of Russian activities

• c. €10m sales business in 2021 sold on March 23 through a Management Buy Out

A quarter of solid momentum on both volume and price

Increased selling price