Marie-Christine Lombard has informed Rexel's Board of Directors of her decision to resign from her position as an independent director, effective December 13, 2023.
Marie-Christine Lombard's succession will be ensured by ongoing recruitments to complete the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors, chaired by Agnès Touraine, currently comprises 11 directors, including 5 women.
