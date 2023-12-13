Marie-Christine Lombard has informed Rexel's Board of Directors of her decision to resign from her position as an independent director, effective December 13, 2023.

Marie-Christine Lombard's succession will be ensured by ongoing recruitments to complete the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors, chaired by Agnès Touraine, currently comprises 11 directors, including 5 women.

