Rexel: first Schuldschein placement successfully completed
'This issue is one of the first from a non-investment grade French issuer since the end of 2022, and demonstrates the quality and attractiveness of Rexel's credit profile', stresses the electrical supplies distributor.
This transaction is part of Rexel's active balance sheet management policy and will enable the group to diversify its investor base, extend the average maturity of its debt and benefit from attractive financing terms.
