Rexel: first Schuldschein placement successfully completed

July 04, 2024 at 02:48 am EDT

Rexel announces the success of its first Schuldschein-type private placement, for 200 million euros, divided into two maturities of three and five years. Initially planned for 100 million, it was oversubscribed by French and international investors.



'This issue is one of the first from a non-investment grade French issuer since the end of 2022, and demonstrates the quality and attractiveness of Rexel's credit profile', stresses the electrical supplies distributor.



This transaction is part of Rexel's active balance sheet management policy and will enable the group to diversify its investor base, extend the average maturity of its debt and benefit from attractive financing terms.



