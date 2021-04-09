Log in
Rexel : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 22, 2021 – scrutineers

04/09/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
Rexel announced in its press release dated April 2, 2021 relating to the convening of the Shareholders' Meeting and the availability of the related documentation, that the duties of scrutineers would be performed by BNP Paribas Asset Management and Amundi. However, following the latest governmental announcements relating to the sanitary measures implemented in the context of the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, BNP Paribas Asset Management has informed Rexel that it was unable to attend the said Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

Rexel SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
