Rexel : Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up

* Economically sensitive stocks lead early gains
* Germany's DAX up ahead of inflation data
* London midcaps rise as house prices jump
* France's Rexel jumps on raising 2021 sales forecast
June 29 (Reuters) - A jump in industrial and financial
stocks lifted European shares on Tuesday as investors bought
into sectors set to benefit from a steady economic recovery,
while France's Rexel rose on lifting its 2021 sales forecast.
The French electrical parts supplier jumped 3.2% to
the top of the STOXX 600 and said it expected same-day sales
growth of between 12% and 15%, compared with its previous
forecast of between 5% and 7%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5%, with
industrials, banks and retail gaining
between 0.4% and 1.1%.
Optimism around a steady economic recovery has put the
European benchmark on course for its fifth straight month of
gains, but it has recently struggled to break above its all-time
closing high hit on June 16 on concerns of the global spread of
the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Travel-related European stocks steadied on Tuesday
after their worst session in more than a month following reports
of a potential ban on UK travellers in Germany, while Spain
tightened travel rules for British tourists coming to the
country.
"Concerns (are) growing that the race between the vaccine
and the virus is being lost," said Michael Hewson, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets UK.
Focus on Tuesday will be on euro zone economic sentiment,
which is expected to improve from a three-year high hit last
month as the economy reopened from coronavirus-induced
lockdowns, although the data will not reflect the recent spread
of the Delta variant.
With fears of rising inflation also denting the appeal of
risky equities this month, investors will look for consumer
price inflation data from Germany around 1200 GMT.
The German bourse rose 0.7% by 0811 GMT,
outperforming its European peers.
London's domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added
0.5%, while housebuilders jumped 1.7% as data on
Tuesday showed British house prices jumped by the most in more
than 16 years in June.
Mining stocks were flat after outperforming last
week on the back of the so-called reflation trade.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)