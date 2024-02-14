Rexel: net income of €774.7m for 2023

February 14, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST Share

Sales are up +2.4% to 19,153.4 ME in 2023 year-on-year on a reported basis, and +4.3% on a like-for-like and constant-day basis.



In Q4, sales were down by (1.6)% to €4,725.3m year-on-year on a reported basis, and by (1.4)% on a like-for-like and constant-day basis.



The adjusted EBITA margin of 6.8% in 2023 is down by -71 bps compared with 2022, or stable adjusted for non-recurring items that benefited the 2022 margin. Adjusted EBITA came to €1,300.1m (vs. €1,378.2m on a comparable basis in 2022), and reported EBITA to €1,285.9m.



Net income for the year came to €774.7m (vs. €922.3m in 2022). Recurring net income amounted to 823.3ME in 2023, down (9.7)% on 2022.



' We are now targeting, for 2024, on a like-for-like basis: stable to slightly positive constant-day sales growth, with a high base effect in the 1st half, an adjusted EBITA margin of between 6.3% and 6.6%, and a free cash flow conversion in excess of 60% ' says the group.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.