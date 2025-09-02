Electrical equipment distributor Rexel has announced its intention to issue senior unsecured bonds redeemable in 2030 amounting to €400m.



These bonds, which may be redeemed at Rexel's discretion from September 2027, will rank pari passu with the group's senior credit agreement and other senior unsecured bonds.



The group explains that the proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and that the transaction will enable it to "improve its financial structure by extending the maturity of its debt on favorable financing terms."



The bonds will be offered to investors outside the US and will be subject to an application for admission to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Rexel expects Moody's and Standard & Poor's to rate the bonds shortly.