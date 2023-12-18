Rexel: share price rises, Berenberg raises target

On Monday morning, Rexel shares posted one of the strongest gains of the SBF 120 index on the Paris Bourse, thanks to a favorable note from Berenberg, which raised its target on the electrical supplies distributor.



In a study, the financial intermediary looks back on the recent rebound in the share price, which has recovered 40% since the end of September, a recovery which, in his view, shows that long-term investors have regained the upper hand over short sellers, whose strategy seemed to have come to fruition in the third quarter.



For his part, the German analyst is convinced that the improvement in margins seen in recent years is more 'structural' than 'cyclical' in nature, which leads him to look forward to the details to be provided at the June 2024 investor day.



Against this backdrop, the broker is raising its earnings estimates and price target from 27 to 33 euros, with the recommendation maintained at 'buy'.



At 9:50 am, the share price was up 1.6%, while at the same time, the SBF 120 index was down 0.4%.



