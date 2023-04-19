Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REXR   US76169C1009

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.

(REXR)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
56.27 USD   +2.14%
04:32pRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pRexford Industrial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pRexford Industrial Realty : First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Reporting Package
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rexford Industrial Realty : First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Financial Reporting Package

04/19/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Table of Contents.

Section

Page

Corporate Data:

Investor Company Summary

3

Company Overview

4

Highlights - Consolidated Financial Results

5

Financial and Portfolio Highlights and Capitalization Data

6

Guidance

7

Consolidated Financial Results:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

Consolidated Statements of Operations

10

Non-GAAPFFO, Core FFO and AFFO Reconciliations

12

Statement of Operations Reconciliations

15

Same Property Portfolio Performance

16

Capitalization Summary

17

Debt Summary

18

Portfolio Data:

Operations

20

Portfolio Overview

21

Leasing Statistics and Trends

22

Top Tenants and Lease Segmentation

24

Capital Expenditure Summary

25

Properties and Space Under Repositioning/Redevelopment

26

Acquisitions and Dispositions Summary

29

Net Asset Value Components

30

Notes and Definitions

31

Disclosures:

Forward-Looking Statements: This supplemental package contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented herein are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: general risks affecting the real estate industry (including, without limitation, the market value of our properties, the inability to enter into or renew leases at favorable rates, portfolio occupancy varying from our expectations, dependence on tenants' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); risks associated with the disruption of credit markets or a global economic slowdown; risks associated with the potential loss of key personnel (most importantly, members of senior management); risks associated with our failure to maintain our status as a Real Estate Investment Trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; possible adverse changes in tax and environmental laws; an epidemic or pandemic (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities may implement to address it, which may (as with COVID-19) precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned factors and/or other risks, and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending pending or threatened claims and any adverse outcomes, and potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see Item 1A. Risk Factors in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 13, 2023, and other risks described in documents we subsequently file from time to time with the SEC. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Our credit ratings, which are disclosed on page 4, may not reflect the potential impact of risks relating to the structure or trading of the Company's securities and are provided solely for informational purposes. Credit ratings are not recommendations to buy, sell or hold any security, and may be revised or withdrawn at any time by the issuing organization in its sole discretion. The Company does not undertake any obligation to maintain the ratings or to advise of any change in ratings. Each agency's rating should be evaluated independently of any other agency's rating. An explanation of the significance of the ratings may be obtained from each of the rating agencies.

First Quarter 2023

Page 2

Supplemental Financial Reporting Package

Investor Company Summary.

Executive Management Team

Howard Schwimmer

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director

Michael S. Frankel

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director

Laura Clark

Chief Financial Officer

David Lanzer

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Board of Directors

Richard Ziman

Chairman

Tyler H. Rose

Lead Independent Director

Howard Schwimmer

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director

Michael S. Frankel

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director

Robert L. Antin

Director

Diana J. Ingram

Director

Angela L. Kleiman

Director

Debra L. Morris

Director

Investor Relations Information

investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

Equity Research Coverage

BofA Securities

Camille Bonnel

(646)

855-5042

BMO Capital Markets

John Kim

(212) 885-4115

BNP Paribas Exane

Nate Crossett

(646)

725-3716

Citigroup Investment Research

Craig Mailman

(212)

816-4471

Green Street Advisors

Vince Tibone

(949)

640-8780

J.P. Morgan Securities

Michael Mueller

(212)

622-6689

Jefferies LLC

Jonathan Petersen

(212)

284-1705

Robert W. Baird & Co.

Nicholas Thillman

(414)

298-5053

Stifel

Stephen Manaker

(212)

271-3716

Wells Fargo Securities

Blaine Heck

(443)

263-6529

Wolfe Research

Andrew Rosivach

(646)

582-9250

Disclaimer: This list may not be complete and is subject to change as firms add or delete coverage of our company. Please note that any opinions, estimates, forecasts or predictions regarding our historical or predicted performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, estimates, forecasts or predictions of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. or its management. We are providing this listing as a service to our stockholders and do not by listing these firms imply our endorsement of, or concurrence with, such information, conclusions or recommendations. Interested persons may obtain copies of analysts' reports on their own; we do not distribute these reports.

First Quarter 2023

Page 3

Supplemental Financial Reporting Package

Company Overview.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

First Quarter 2023

Page 4

Supplemental Financial Reporting Package

Highlights - Consolidated Financial Results.

Quarterly Results

(in millions)

$150

$120

$90 $60 $30 $0

Net Operating Income (NOI)

(33% Year-over-Year Growth)

$136.4

$142.3

$123.0

$113.6

$107.2

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

$150

$120

$90 $60 $30 $0

Adjusted EBITDA

(38% Year-over-Year Growth)

$129.5

$139.8

$117.5

$108.3

$101.5

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

$120 $100 $80

$60 $40 $20 $0

Company Share of Core FFO

(34% Year-over-Year Growth)

$102.7

$81.7

$86.1

$90.3

$76.6

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

(28% Year-over-Year Growth)

$86.0

$67.1

$66.8

$68.4

$75.2

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

First Quarter 2023

Page 5

Supplemental Financial Reporting Package

Disclaimer

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 20:21:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
