    REXR   US76169C1009

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.

(REXR)
04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
56.27 USD   +2.14%
Rexford Industrial Realty : Investor Presentation April 2023

04/19/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
Rexford

Industrial

Realty

NYSE: REXR

www.rexfordindustrial.com

Investor Presentation

April 2023

2

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented herein are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: general risks affecting the real estate industry (including, without limitation, the market value of our properties, the inability to enter into or renew leases at favorable rates, portfolio occupancy varying from our expectations, dependence on tenants' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); risks associated with the disruption of credit markets or a global economic slowdown; risks associated with the potential loss of key personnel (most importantly, members of senior management); risks associated with our failure to maintain our status as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code

of 1986, as amended; possible adverse changes in tax and environmental laws; and potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties.

Rexford Overview

2001

REXR

S&P 400

$14.0B

Founded

NYSE

Member

Entity Value1

100%

44.0M SF

115%

19%

Infill Southern

Owned1

Rexford Total

Average Annual

California

Shareholder Return

Dividend Growth

(Last 5 years)2

(Last 5 years)3

3

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

A Superior, Highly Differentiated Strategy

Strongest Industrial Market

Opportunity

Irreplaceable Portfolio

Superior Cash Flow Growth Through

Value Creation

Low-Leverage Balance Sheet and

Substantial Liquidity

ESG Purpose Drives Long-Term Value

Rexford Industrial

Largest Pure-Play US-Focused Industrial REIT

Equity Market Cap ($B)1

$114

$11

$7

$7

$6

$5

PLD

REXR

FR

EGP

STAG

TRNO

% US4

75%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

% Direct

54%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Owned4

  1. Calculated as the market value of fully diluted common shares (including common shares outstanding, Operating Partnership units, unvested shares of restricted stock, and vested and unvested LTIP units and performance units) as of 4/18/2023, plus liquidation value of preferred equity and total debt at balance sheet carrying value as of 3/31/2023
  2. Based on share price as of 3/31/2018 through 4/18/2023
  3. Based on dividends from 2018 to 2023, including annualized dividend declared on 4/17/2023
  4. Source: Company filings. Direct Owned represents percentage of consolidated and unconsolidated portfolio fully owned and not encumbered by joint ventures or co-investment vehicles

Rexford Positioned for Superior Internal and External Growth

Unprecedented growth opportunity driven by value creation strategy

FFO/Share Growth1

Values Indexed to 3/31/2018

Rexford Projected 2-Year

Embedded Internal Cash NOI2

4

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

15% CAGR

REXR FFO / Share

Peer FFO / Share

10% CAGR

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

The Rexford Alpha

Value Creation strategy generated 50% higher growth

35%

10%

30%

5%

18%

9%

16%

11%

2020

2021

2022

2023

ProjectedembeddedcashNOI growthof35%or$175M

Mark-to-market

Annual contractual rent steps

Recent acquisitions3

Repositionings and redevelopments

  1. FFO/Share growth as of 3/31/2023. Peer group includes PLD, EGP, FR, STAG, and TRNO. 1Q23 based on actuals for REXR and consensus estimates as of 4/18/2023 for peers. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a description of FFO and a calculation of these ratios, please see the Appendix
  2. Projected cash NOI over the next 24-months as of 1Q in each year. Includes impact of (a) Stabilization of properties and spaces undergoing repositioning and redevelopment; (b) Re-leasing of next 24-month expiring square footage, not including repositioning properties, at projected re-leasing spreads; and (c) Acquisitions not already included in cash NOI for the respective period. For 2023, includes cash NOI not already included in 1Q23 from acquisitions closed 1/1/2023 to 4/18/2023. Assumes no future rent growth, acquisitions, or changes in consolidated portfolio occupancy excluding repositionings. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its projected internal cash NOI Growth to net income available to common stockholders, the most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent variability in timing and/or amount of various items that could impact net income available to common stockholders, including, for example, gains/losses on debt extinguishment, impairments and other items that are outside the control of the Company.
  3. Adjusted for annualized impact of acquisitions acquired from 1/1/2023 through 4/18/2023

Track Record of Sector-Leading

Performance

Rexford's Infill Southern California Platform Delivers Outsized Results

3-Year Outperformance

Consolidated

FFO/Share

Dividend/

NOI CAGR

CAGR

Share CAGR

5

1

2

3

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

39%

21%

26%

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Peer

Average:

Peer

13%

Peer

Average:

Average:

18%

12%

REXR TRNO PLD EGP

STAG FR

REXR TRNO

PLD EGP

FR STAG

REXR

EGP PLD TRNO FR

STAG

1.  3-year CAGRs calculated using consolidated NOI through 3/31/2023. Actual results for REXR and consensus estimates as of 4/18/2023 for peers. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a description of NOI and a reconciliation of NOI, please see the Appendix.

2.  3-year CAGRs calculated using FFO/share through 3/31/2023. Core FFO attributable to common shareholders (per share) was used for REXR, STAG, and PLD. NAREIT definition of FFO (per share) was used for EGP, FR, and TRNO. 1Q23 based on actuals for REXR and consensus estimates as of 4/18/2023 for peers

3.  3-year CAGRs calculated using Dividend/Share for FY 2021 - 2022 and most recent quarterly dividend multiplied by four for 2023

Disclaimer

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 20:21:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
