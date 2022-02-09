Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REXR   US76169C1009

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.

(REXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rexford Industrial Realty : Investor Presentation February 2022

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rexford

Industrial

Realty

NYSE: REXR

www.rexfordindustrial.com

Investor Presentation

February 2022

2

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented herein are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: general risks affecting the real estate industry (including, without limitation, the market value of our properties, the inability to enter into or renew leases at favorable rates, portfolio occupancy varying from our expectations, dependence on tenants' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); risks associated with the disruption of credit markets or a global economic slowdown; risks associated with the potential loss of key personnel (most importantly, members of senior management); risks associated with our failure to maintain our status as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code

of 1986, as amended; possible adverse changes in tax and environmental laws; and potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The risks described above are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Rexford Overview

2001

REXR

S&P 400

Founded

NYSE

Member

100%

37.2M SF

$14.0B

Infill Southern California

Owned4

Entity Value1

FOCUSED ON VALUE CREATION

2021

31%

14%

PERFORMANCE2

3

REXFORD

5-Year NOI CAGR

5-Year Core FFO Per Share CAGR

99.1%

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

(2017-2021)2

(2017-2021)2

SP Year End Occupancy

37.8%

WELL-POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

3.6x

~$880M

Consolidated NOI Growth (GAAP)

12.3%

Net debt / Adj. EBITDA

Liquidity3

(as of 12/31)

(as of 12/31)

SP NOI Growth (Cash)

  1. Based on $74.10 share price on 2/9/2022, and 166,663,680 total shares outstanding at 12/31/2021
  2. 2021 based on actual results as of 12/31/2021
  3. Consists of $44 million in cash, $700 million available under the unsecured revolving credit facility and $134 million of equity available under a forward basis
  4. As of 2/8/2022

Sector Leading Performance Driven

By Accretive Internal & External Growth

4

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

242%

Rexford Total Shareholder Return

(2017-Current)1

Rexford Dividend Per Share2

Per Annual Average Growth

1.26

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

FFO Growth3

14%

Share Price Performance3

29%

Values Indexed to 1/1/2017

CAGR

Values Indexed to 1/1/2017

CAGR

9%

CAGR

23%

CAGR

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

REXR FFO / Sh

Peer FFO / Sh

REXR Share Price

Peer Share Price

  1. Based on $74.10 share price on 2/9/2022
  2. On 2/7/2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.315 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on 4/15/2022, to common stockholders and common unit holders of record as of 3/31/2022.
  3. Peer group includes PLD, DRE, EGP, FR, STAG and TRNO. FFO growth includes estimates for 2021. Includes estimates for 2021 as of 12/31/2021 based on actual 12/31/2021 results for peers that have reported or consensus estimates. Share price as of 2/4/22.

5

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

The Rexford Investment Opportunity

A Superior, Highly Differentiated Strategy

Singular Focus within infill Southern California, the highest demand, strongest market

High quality, irreplaceable portfolio, exceptionally stable and diverse tenant base

Consistent, favorable cash flow growth driven by superior asset management and proprietary value creation capabilities

Disciplined, low-leverage balance sheet proven through all phases of the capital cycle

Deep ESG purpose maximizes long-term value

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
05:17pRexford Industrial Realty Q4 Core FFO, Revenue Increase; Company Issues 2022 Core FFO G..
MT
05:08pREXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY : Investor Presentation February 2022
PU
04:41pREXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Reporting Package
PU
04:41pREXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ..
PU
04:34pREXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
04:17pEarnings Flash (REXR) REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY Reports Q4 FFO $0.45
MT
04:17pEarnings Flash (REXR) REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY Reports Q4 Revenue $132.7M
MT
04:16pRexford industrial announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results
PR
02/08Rexford Industrial Announces $186.5 million of TRansaction Activity
PR
02/08Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. acquired 444 Quay Avenue located in Los Angeles for $10..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 449 M - -
Net income 2021 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 101x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 10 895 M 10 895 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,8x
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 72,03 $
Average target price 84,38 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard Schwimmer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Frankel Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura J Clark Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ziman Chairman
Patrick Schlehuber Executive Vice President-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-11.19%10 895
PROLOGIS, INC.-10.20%111 779
GOODMAN GROUP-12.00%31 057
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-12.69%21 743
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-13.01%8 043
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.74%7 752