Rexford Industrial Realty : Investor Presentation January 2022

Rexford Overview
2001
REXR
S&P 400
Founded
NYSE
Member
100%
36.9M SF $14.0B+
Infill Southern California
Owned4
Entity Value1
FOCUSED ON VALUE CREATION
3
31%
13%
INVESTOR
REXFORD
INDUSTRIAL
Annual NOI CAGR
Core FFO Per Share CAGR
PRESENTATION
(2017-2021)2
(2017-2021)2
WELL-POSITIONED FOR GROWTH
3.8x
~$880M
Net debt / Adj. EBITDA
Liquidity3
(as of 9/30)
(as of 12/31)
2021 YTD
PERFORMANCE
99.1%
SP Year End Occupancy
(as of 12/31/2021)
98.6%
SP Average Occupancy
(as of 12/31/2021)
8.9%
SP NOI Growth (GAAP)
(as of 9/30/2021)
14.3%
SP NOI Growth (Cash)
(as of 9/30/2021)
Based on $81.11 share price on 12/31/2021, and 157,609,745 total shares outstanding at 9/30/2021
2021 based on actual results as of 9/30/2021
Consists of $44 million in cash, $700 million available under the unsecured revolving credit facility and $134 million of equity available under a forward basis
As of 12/31/2021
4
REXFORD
INDUSTRIAL
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Superior Shareholder Returns Accretive Internal & External Growth
611%1
Rexford Outperforms1
Rexford
611%
Industrial Peer Index
387%
Total Shareholder Return
MSCI REIT Index
122%
(2013-2021)
Same Property NOI Growth (Cash)2
Core FFO per Share Growth2
11.75%
21.6%
8.1%
8.5%
12.9%
12.9%
5.6%
4.9%
5.0%
10.1%
8.0%
8.5%
1-Year Average 3-Year Average 5-Year Average
1-Year Average 3-Year Average 5-Year Average
REXR
Peer Average
REXR
Peer Average
Dividend per Share Growth2
14.5%
11.6%
12.2%
6.4%
6.2%
5.0%
1-Year Average
3-Year Average 5-Year Average
REXR
Peer Average
Source: S&P daily share prices for the period 7/19/13 to 12/31/21 for peer group referenced in Footnote 2 and MSCI REIT index, an index of all publicly-traded REITs.
Calendar year averages through 3Q21. Peer group includes PLD, DRE, EGP, FR, STAG and TRNO. Includes estimates for 2021 as of 9/30/21 based on the following: (1) company reported cash Same Property NOI guidance for full year for all peers except TRNO who does not provide guidance. 2Q21 YTD cash Same Property NOI was used for TRNO 2021 estimate; (2) Core FFO per share Growth based on consensus estimates for peers; (3) dividend based on current quarter annualized dividend rates.
5
REXFORD
INDUSTRIAL
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
The Rexford Investment Opportunity
A Superior, Highly Differentiated Strategy
Singular Focus within infill Southern California, the highest demand, strongest market
High quality, irreplaceable portfolio, exceptionally stable and diverse tenant base
Consistent, favorable cash flow growth driven by superior asset management and proprietary value creation capabilities
Disciplined, low-leverage balance sheet proven through all phases of the capital cycle
Deep ESG purpose maximizes long-term value
