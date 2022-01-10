Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REXR   US76169C1009

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.

(REXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rexford Industrial Realty : Investor Presentation January 2022

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rexford

Industrial

Realty

NYSE: REXR

www.rexfordindustrial.com

Investor Presentation

January 2022

2

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented herein are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: general risks affecting the real estate industry (including, without limitation, the market value of our properties, the inability to enter into or renew leases at favorable rates, portfolio occupancy varying from our expectations, dependence on tenants' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); risks associated with the disruption of credit markets or a global economic slowdown; risks associated with the potential loss of key personnel (most importantly, members of senior management); risks associated with our failure to maintain our status as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code

of 1986, as amended; possible adverse changes in tax and environmental laws; and potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The risks described above are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Rexford Overview

2001

REXR

S&P 400

Founded

NYSE

Member

100%

36.9M SF $14.0B+

Infill Southern California

Owned4

Entity Value1

FOCUSED ON VALUE CREATION

3

31%

13%

INVESTOR

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

Annual NOI CAGR

Core FFO Per Share CAGR

PRESENTATION

(2017-2021)2

(2017-2021)2

WELL-POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

3.8x

~$880M

Net debt / Adj. EBITDA

Liquidity3

(as of 9/30)

(as of 12/31)

2021 YTD

PERFORMANCE

99.1%

SP Year End Occupancy

(as of 12/31/2021)

98.6%

SP Average Occupancy

(as of 12/31/2021)

8.9%

SP NOI Growth (GAAP)

(as of 9/30/2021)

14.3%

SP NOI Growth (Cash)

(as of 9/30/2021)

  1. Based on $81.11 share price on 12/31/2021, and 157,609,745 total shares outstanding at 9/30/2021
  2. 2021 based on actual results as of 9/30/2021
  3. Consists of $44 million in cash, $700 million available under the unsecured revolving credit facility and $134 million of equity available under a forward basis
  4. As of 12/31/2021

4

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Superior Shareholder Returns Accretive Internal & External Growth

611%1

Rexford Outperforms1

Rexford

611%

Industrial Peer Index

387%

Total Shareholder Return

MSCI REIT Index

122%

(2013-2021)

Same Property NOI Growth (Cash)2

Core FFO per Share Growth2

11.75%

21.6%

8.1%

8.5%

12.9%

12.9%

5.6%

4.9%

5.0%

10.1%

8.0%

8.5%

1-Year Average 3-Year Average 5-Year Average

1-Year Average 3-Year Average 5-Year Average

REXR

Peer Average

REXR

Peer Average

Dividend per Share Growth2

14.5%

11.6%

12.2%

6.4%

6.2%

5.0%

1-Year Average

3-Year Average 5-Year Average

REXR

Peer Average

  1. Source: S&P daily share prices for the period 7/19/13 to 12/31/21 for peer group referenced in Footnote 2 and MSCI REIT index, an index of all publicly-traded REITs.
  2. Calendar year averages through 3Q21. Peer group includes PLD, DRE, EGP, FR, STAG and TRNO. Includes estimates for 2021 as of 9/30/21 based on the following: (1) company reported cash Same Property NOI guidance for full year for all peers except TRNO who does not provide guidance. 2Q21 YTD cash Same Property NOI was used for TRNO 2021 estimate; (2) Core FFO per share Growth based on consensus estimates for peers; (3) dividend based on current quarter annualized dividend rates.

5

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

The Rexford Investment Opportunity

A Superior, Highly Differentiated Strategy

Singular Focus within infill Southern California, the highest demand, strongest market

High quality, irreplaceable portfolio, exceptionally stable and diverse tenant base

Consistent, favorable cash flow growth driven by superior asset management and proprietary value creation capabilities

Disciplined, low-leverage balance sheet proven through all phases of the capital cycle

Deep ESG purpose maximizes long-term value

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
04:48aREXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY : Investor Presentation January 2022
PU
01/05Rexford industrial sets dates for fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release an..
PR
01/03Rexford Industrial Realty Buys Eight Properties For $270 Million
MT
01/03Rexford industrial acquires eight properties for $270 million - full year 2021 acquisit..
PR
01/03Rexford Industrial Acquires Eight Properties for $270 Million - Full Year 2021 Acquisit..
CI
01/03Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. completed the acquisition of 1020 Bixby Drive in Los An..
CI
01/03Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. acquired 2391-2393 Bateman Avenue, Irwindale, LA for $2..
CI
01/03Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. acquired 4240 W. 190th Street for $75.3 million.
CI
01/03Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. acquired 1168 Sherborn Boulevard in Corona for $23.5 mi..
CI
01/03Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. acquired 2800 Casitas Avenue in Los Angeles for $43 mil..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 448 M - -
Net income 2021 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 11 392 M 11 392 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,9x
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 75,32 $
Average target price 83,13 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard Schwimmer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Frankel Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura J Clark Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ziman Chairman
Patrick Schlehuber Executive Vice President-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-7.14%11 392
PROLOGIS, INC.-8.69%113 657
GOODMAN GROUP-6.87%33 064
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-8.27%22 931
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-5.53%8 876
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-7.52%8 551