REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY : Investor Presentation July 2022
PU
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Rexford Industrial Realty : Investor Presentation July 2022

07/20/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Rexford

Industrial

Realty

NYSE: REXR

www.rexfordindustrial.com

Investor Presentation

July 2022

2

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented herein are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: general risks affecting the real estate industry (including, without limitation, the market value of our properties, the inability to enter into or renew leases at favorable rates, portfolio occupancy varying from our expectations, dependence on tenants' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); risks associated with the disruption of credit markets or a global economic slowdown; risks associated with the potential loss of key personnel (most importantly, members of senior management); risks associated with our failure to maintain our status as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code

of 1986, as amended; possible adverse changes in tax and environmental laws; and potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Rexford Overview

2001

REXR

S&P 400

Founded

NYSE

Member

100%

40.8M SF

$12.5B+

Infill Southern California

Owned1

Entity Value2

FOCUSED ON VALUE CREATION

15%

2022 Q2

31%

PERFORMANCE

3

99.1%

INDUSTRIAL

5-Year NOI CAGR

5-Year Core FFO Per Share CAGR

REXFORD

INVESTOR

SP Average Occupancy

PRESENTATION

(2018-2022)3

(2018-2022)3

42.5%

WELL-POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

Consolidated NOI Growth (GAAP)

10.1%

3.8x

~$1.5B

SP NOI Growth (Cash)

Net debt / Adj. EBITDA

Liquidity4

54.7%

(as of 6/30/2022)

(as of 6/30/2022)

Core FFO Growth

  1. As of 7/20/2022
  2. Based on share price as of 7/19/2022, and 178,087,557 total shares outstanding at 6/30/2022
  3. 2022 based on actual results as of 6/30/2022
  4. Consists of $34m in cash, $875m available under the unsecured revolving credit facility and $552m of equity available under a forward basis

Sector Leading Performance Driven

By Accretive Internal & External Growth

4

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

145%

Rexford Total Shareholder Return

(2017-Current)1

Rexford Dividend Per Share Growth

1.26

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

FFO Growth2

15%

Share Price Performance2

18%

CAGR

Values Indexed to 7/1/2017

Values Indexed to 7/1/2017

CAGR

13%

9%CAGR CAGR

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

REXR FFO / Share

Peer FFO / Share

REXR Share Price

Peer Share Price

  1. Based on share price as of 7/1/2017 through share price as of 7/19/2022.
  2. Rexford data as of 6/30/2022, peer group reflects share price as of 7/19/2022 and published results as of 3/31/2022. Peer group includes PLD, DRE, EGP, FR, STAG, and TRNO.

Sector Leading Performance Driven

By Accretive Internal & External Growth

Rexford's Infill Southern California Platform

Strong Track Record

Delivers Outsized Results Compared to Peers

of Rexford Outperformance

Consolidated

5

NOI CAGR1

43%

1YEAR

34%

3YEAR

31%

5YEAR

REXR TRNO STAG EGP DRE FR PLD

REXR PLD TRNO STAG EGP DRE

FR

REXR PLD STAG TRNO EGP DRE

FR

REXFORD

INDUSTRIAL

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

29%

1YEAR

20%

3YEAR

15%

5YEAR

FFO/Share

CAGR2

REXR TRNO EGP DRE FR STAG PLD

REXR TRNO PLD EGP DRE FR STAG

REXR TRNO DRE EGP PLD FR STAG

Dividend/ Share CAGR3

31%

1YEAR

21%

3YEAR

18%

5YEAR

REXR PLD EGP TRNO DRE FR STAG

REXR EGP PLD TRNO FR DRE STAG

REXR PLD EGP TRNO DRE FR STAG

  1. 1-year,3-year, and 5-year CAGRs calculated using consolidated NOI through 6/30/2022 for REXR and published results for peers as of 3/31/2022.
  2. 1-year,3-year, and 5-year CAGRs calculated using FFO/Share through 6/30/2022 for REXR and published results for peers as of 3/31/2022. Core FFO attributable to common shareholders (per share) was used for REXR, DRE, STAG and PLD. NAREIT definition of FFO (per share) was used for EGP, FR, and TRNO.
  3. 1-year,3-year, and 5-year CAGRs calculated using Dividend/Share for FY 2018-2021 and most recent quarterly dividend multiplied by four for 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
