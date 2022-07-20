Rexford Industrial Realty : Investor Presentation July 2022

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented herein are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: general risks affecting the real estate industry (including, without limitation, the market value of our properties, the inability to enter into or renew leases at favorable rates, portfolio occupancy varying from our expectations, dependence on tenants' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); risks associated with the disruption of credit markets or a global economic slowdown; risks associated with the potential loss of key personnel (most importantly, members of senior management); risks associated with our failure to maintain our status as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code
of 1986, as amended; possible adverse changes in tax and environmental laws; and potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Rexford Overview
2001
REXR
S&P 400
Founded
NYSE
Member
100%
40.8M SF
$12.5B+
Infill Southern California
Owned1
Entity Value2
FOCUSED ON VALUE CREATION
15%
2022 Q2
31%
PERFORMANCE
3
99.1%
INDUSTRIAL
5-Year NOI CAGR
5-Year Core FFO Per Share CAGR
REXFORD
INVESTOR
SP Average Occupancy
PRESENTATION
(2018-2022)3
(2018-2022)3
42.5%
WELL-POSITIONED FOR GROWTH
Consolidated NOI Growth (GAAP)
10.1%
3.8x
~$1.5B
SP NOI Growth (Cash)
Net debt / Adj. EBITDA
Liquidity4
54.7%
(as of 6/30/2022)
(as of 6/30/2022)
Core FFO Growth
As of 7/20/2022
Based on share price as of 7/19/2022, and 178,087,557 total shares outstanding at 6/30/2022
2022 based on actual results as of 6/30/2022
Consists of $34m in cash, $875m available under the unsecured revolving credit facility and $552m of equity available under a forward basis
Sector Leading Performance Driven
By Accretive Internal & External Growth
4
REXFORD
INDUSTRIAL
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
145%
Rexford Total Shareholder Return
(2017-Current)1
Rexford Dividend Per Share Growth
1.26
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
FFO Growth2
15%
Share Price Performance2
18%
CAGR
Values Indexed to 7/1/2017
Values Indexed to 7/1/2017
CAGR
13%
9%CAGR CAGR
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
REXR FFO / Share
Peer FFO / Share
REXR Share Price
Peer Share Price
Based on share price as of 7/1/2017 through share price as of 7/19/2022.
Rexford data as of 6/30/2022, peer group reflects share price as of 7/19/2022 and published results as of 3/31/2022. Peer group includes PLD, DRE, EGP, FR, STAG, and TRNO.
Sector Leading Performance Driven
By Accretive Internal & External Growth
Rexford's Infill Southern California Platform
Strong Track Record
Delivers Outsized Results Compared to Peers
of Rexford Outperformance
Consolidated
5
NOI CAGR1
43%
1YEAR
34%
3YEAR
31%
5YEAR
REXR TRNO STAG EGP DRE FR PLD
REXR PLD TRNO STAG EGP DRE
FR
REXR PLD STAG TRNO EGP DRE
FR
REXFORD
INDUSTRIAL
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
29%
1YEAR
20%
3YEAR
15%
5YEAR
FFO/Share
CAGR2
REXR TRNO EGP DRE FR STAG PLD
REXR TRNO PLD EGP DRE FR STAG
REXR TRNO DRE EGP PLD FR STAG
Dividend/ Share CAGR3
31%
1YEAR
21%
3YEAR
18%
5YEAR
REXR PLD EGP TRNO DRE FR STAG
REXR EGP PLD TRNO FR DRE STAG
REXR PLD EGP TRNO DRE FR STAG
1-year,3-year, and 5-year CAGRs calculated using consolidated NOI through 6/30/2022 for REXR and published results for peers as of 3/31/2022.
1-year,3-year, and 5-year CAGRs calculated using FFO/Share through 6/30/2022 for REXR and published results for peers as of 3/31/2022. Core FFO attributable to common shareholders (per share) was used for REXR, DRE, STAG and PLD. NAREIT definition of FFO (per share) was used for EGP, FR, and TRNO.
1-year,3-year, and 5-year CAGRs calculated using Dividend/Share for FY 2018-2021 and most recent quarterly dividend multiplied by four for 2022.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:03:07 UTC.