REXLot : Cancellation of listing

香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司

(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

ANNOUNCEMENT

In relation to the matter of

REXLot Holdings Limited (In Liquidation) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 555)

Cancellation of listing

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") announces that with effect from 9:00 am on 10 May 2021, the listing of the shares of REXLot Holdings Limited (In Liquidation) (the "Company") will be cancelled under Rule 6.01A.

Trading in the Company's securities has been suspended since 1 April 2019. Under Rule 6.01A, the Exchange may delist the Company if trading does not resume by 30 September 2020.

The Company failed to fulfil all the resumption guidance set by the Exchange and resume trading in its securities by 30 September 2020. On 20 November 2020, the Listing Committee decided to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Exchange under Rule 6.01A.

On 2 December 2020, the Company sought a review of the Listing Committee's decision by the Listing Review Committee. On 27 April 2021, the Listing Review Committee upheld the decision of the Listing Committee to cancel the Company's listing. Accordingly, the Exchange will cancel the Company's listing with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 May 2021.

The Exchange has requested the Company to publish an announcement on the cancellation of its listing.

The Exchange advises shareholders of the Company who have any queries about the implications of the delisting to obtain appropriate professional advice.

Hong Kong, 6 May 2021