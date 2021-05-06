Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  REXLot Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    555   BMG7541U1071

REXLOT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(555)
Summary 
Summary

REXLot : Cancellation of listing

05/06/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司

(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

ANNOUNCEMENT

In relation to the matter of

REXLot Holdings Limited (In Liquidation) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 555)

Cancellation of listing

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") announces that with effect from 9:00 am on 10 May 2021, the listing of the shares of REXLot Holdings Limited (In Liquidation) (the "Company") will be cancelled under Rule 6.01A.

The Exchange announces that the listing of the Company's shares will be cancelled with effect from 9:00am on 10 May 2021 under Rule 6.01A.

Trading in the Company's securities has been suspended since 1 April 2019. Under Rule 6.01A, the Exchange may delist the Company if trading does not resume by 30 September 2020.

The Company failed to fulfil all the resumption guidance set by the Exchange and resume trading in its securities by 30 September 2020. On 20 November 2020, the Listing Committee decided to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Exchange under Rule 6.01A.

On 2 December 2020, the Company sought a review of the Listing Committee's decision by the Listing Review Committee. On 27 April 2021, the Listing Review Committee upheld the decision of the Listing Committee to cancel the Company's listing. Accordingly, the Exchange will cancel the Company's listing with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 May 2021.

The Exchange has requested the Company to publish an announcement on the cancellation of its listing.

The Exchange advises shareholders of the Company who have any queries about the implications of the delisting to obtain appropriate professional advice.

Hong Kong, 6 May 2021

Disclaimer

REXLot Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:22:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming Wah Woo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Siu Ngor Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
How Chung Chan Executive Director
Chun Lon Boo Executive Director
Wai Ho Yuen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXLOT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%41
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB97.56%41 228
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.70%37 681
SANDS CHINA LTD.3.82%36 821
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.74%35 654
DRAFTKINGS INC.20.66%22 343