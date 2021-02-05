Log in
REXNORD CORPORATION

(RXN)
Rexnord : Schedules December Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

02/05/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its December quarter 2020 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Rexnord Chairman and CEO Todd Adams and Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Peterson will co-host the call and webcast.

The Rexnord Corporation financial report for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be released after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021 via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website – investors.rexnordcorporation.com.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 866-211-3116
International toll #: 647-689-6577
Access Code: 867 5417

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please go to the website (investors.rexnordcorporation.com) at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Central Time February 19, 2021 until 10:59 p.m. Central Time, March 5, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 8675417. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

As previously disclosed, Rexnord has transitioned its fiscal year end to December 31 and our financial reports will include financial results for both a nine-month transition period in 2020 and for the full calendar year 2020.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,600 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 067 M - -
Net income 2021 210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 5 029 M 5 029 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart REXNORD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rexnord Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXNORD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,13 $
Last Close Price 41,81 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd Alan Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D Troutman Chief Information Officer
John S. Stroup Independent Director
Mark S. Bartlett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXNORD CORPORATION5.87%5 029
ATLAS COPCO AB13.32%65 792
FANUC CORPORATION9.62%49 676
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.26%34 645
SANDVIK AB5.71%31 561
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-1.64%28 142
