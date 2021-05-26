Log in
    RXN   US76169B1026

REXNORD CORPORATION

(RXN)
  Report
Rexnord : to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

05/26/2021
Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) announced today that it will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on June 2, 2021.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,900 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company’s Form 10-K for the transition period ended December 31, 2020 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 169 M - -
Net income 2021 207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 5 905 M 5 905 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 570
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd Alan Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D Troutman Chief Information Officer
John S. Stroup Independent Director
Mark S. Bartlett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXNORD CORPORATION24.89%5 905
ATLAS COPCO AB22.77%72 604
FANUC CORPORATION2.92%45 349
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.28%39 314
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.18.83%34 268
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED30.47%33 492