Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rexnord Corporation    RXN

REXNORD CORPORATION

(RXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rexnord : to Participate in Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) today announced that it will participate in the Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum on December 9, 2020, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,400 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about REXNORD CORPORATION
11:01aREXNORD : to Participate in Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tech & Aerospace ..
BU
11/23REXNORD : to Participate in Credit Suisse Industrials Conference
BU
11/19REXNORD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/02REXNORD : Investor Presentation November 2020
PU
11/02REXNORD : to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/28REXNORD : September Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
10/27REXNORD : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27REXNORD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/27REXNORD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27REXNORD : Reports September Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 044 M - -
Net income 2021 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 4 512 M 4 512 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart REXNORD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rexnord Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXNORD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 40,00 $
Last Close Price 37,51 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alan Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D Troutman Chief Information Officer
John S. Stroup Independent Director
Mark S. Bartlett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXNORD CORPORATION14.99%4 512
ATLAS COPCO AB15.69%58 938
FANUC CORPORATION26.91%46 627
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION29.85%34 423
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.11.20%29 531
SANDVIK AB5.31%28 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ