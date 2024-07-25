Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend is payable August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. With a presence in 95% of households across the United States, Reynolds Consumer Products manufactures and sells products that people use in their homes for cooking, serving, cleanup and storage. Iconic brands include Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil and Hefty® trash bags and disposable tableware, as well as dedicated store brands which are strategically important to retail customers. Overall, Reynolds Consumer Products holds the No. 1 or No. 2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories it serves. For more information, visit https://investors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com/.

REYN-F

