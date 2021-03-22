Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.    REYN

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.

(REYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reynolds Consumer Products : Welcomes Allen Hugli to Board of Directors

03/22/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (“Reynolds,” “RCP” or the “Company”) announced that Allen Hugli has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 19, 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allen to our board,” said Richard Noll, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Reynolds Consumer Products. “Allen brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth, and we believe his experience will serve the company and our shareholders well.”

Mr. Hugli currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and a director of Rank Group Limited. He also serves as a director of Pactiv Evergreen (formerly Reynolds Group Holdings Limited) where he also served as the Chief Financial Officer from 2009 to 2020, and a director of other entities owned by Graeme Hart. He has been a senior executive of Rank since 1993. Mr. Hugli previously held positions in financial management and audit practices in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Mr. Hugli received a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen’s University at Kingston, and he holds a CPA CA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

“Allen’s deep expertise in the consumer packaged goods industry will help Reynolds continue to improve and differentiate our products, innovate and grow,” said Lance Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Reynolds Consumer Products. “We have a strong board in place as we continue to grow with our categories due to a sustained and fundamental shift in consumer demand coupled with our innovations and best in class service.”

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP’s mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP’s customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

Note to Investors Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting RCP’s views about its future performance that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about RCP, may include projections of its future financial performance, anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on RCP’s current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause RCP’s actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see RCP’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. RCP undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

REYN-F


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.
04:32pREYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
04:31pREYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS  : Welcomes Allen Hugli to Board of Directors
BU
02/17US judge dismisses aluminum antitrust claims
RE
02/12REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
02/09REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS'  : Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Analyst Estimates; Also ..
MT
02/09REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
02/09REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial R..
BU
02/09REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS  : Earnings Flash (REYN) REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS R..
MT
02/09REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS  : Earnings Flash (REYN) REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS R..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 326 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 6 278 M 6 278 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 5 450
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,11 $
Last Close Price 29,94 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
V. Lance Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Graham Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Noll Chairman
Gregory Alan Cole Independent Director
Marla C. Gottschalk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-0.33%6 367
BALL CORPORATION-12.80%28 017
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION15.73%15 276
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-3.71%12 911
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.20.16%10 077
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-1.79%7 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ