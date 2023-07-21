Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (the “Company”) announced it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Lance Mitchell, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Graham, will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) that same day. A link to the webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at https://investors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com/.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. With a presence in 95% of households across the U.S., Reynolds Consumer Products manufactures and sells products that people use in their homes across three broad categories: cooking, waste and storage, and disposable tableware. Iconic brands include Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil and Hefty® trash bags, in addition to dedicated store brands which are strategically important to retail customers. Overall, Reynolds Consumer Products holds the No. 1 or No. 2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories it serves. For more information, visit https://investors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com/.

