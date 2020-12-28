Log in
Rezolute Announces Change of Transfer Agent

12/28/2020 | 04:05pm EST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq:RZLT), focused on advancing therapies for rare, metabolic and life-threatening diseases, announced today the appointment of IssuerDirect as the Company’s registrar and transfer agent and shareholder support provider. IssuerDirect will now be responsible for all transfers of Rezolute shares rather than VStock Transfer, LLC. Shareholders need take no action related to this transaction.

About Rezolute, Inc.
Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for congenital HI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -25,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart REZOLUTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rezolute, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,50 $
Last Close Price 15,30 $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nevan Charles Elam President, CEO, CFO & Director
Young-Jin Kim Chairman
Michael Deperro Head-Operations
Sankaram Mantripragada Chief Scientific Officer
Erin OBoyle Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REZOLUTE, INC.0.00%128
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.17%71 539
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.08%60 968
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS30.21%51 604
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.95.82%48 519
GENMAB A/S60.92%25 535
