Rezolute : Code of Ethics - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 30, 2023

REZOLUTE, INC.

Nevada 001-39683 27-3440894

275 Shoreline Drive, Suite 500, Redwood City, CA94065

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, and Zip Code)

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share RZLT Nasdaq Capital Market

Item 5.05 Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.

On May 30, 2023, the Rezolute, Inc. (the "Company") Board of Directors (the "Board") approved an Amended and Restated Code of Business Conduct and Ethics in its entirety (the "Code"). The Code supersedes the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics previously adopted by the Board (the "Prior Code"). The Code was approved and adopted by the Board as part of its ordinary course recurrent review of the Company's codes and policies.

The Code applies to all officers, employees and non-employee Directors of the Company and its subsidiaries, and constitutes a "code of ethics" as such term is defined in Item 406(b) of Regulation S-K. The Code sets forth guiding principles of business ethics and certain legal requirements, including, but not limited to, the Company's policies with respect to insider trading, conflicts of interest, competition and fair dealing, discrimination and harassment, health and safety, and compliance with laws. The Code also provides that, for conduct involving an executive officer or Director of the Company, only the Board has the authority to waive a provision of the Code.

The purpose of amending and restating the Prior Code was to improve its readability and clarify certain areas of importance, including with respect to compliance with laws, accounting and auditing matters, conflicts of interest, insider trading, confidentiality obligations and reporting of Code violations. The adoption of the Code did not relate to or result in any waiver, whether explicit or implicit, of any provision of the Prior Code.

The foregoing summary of the Code is not intended to be exhaustive and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Code, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 14.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.05. The Company has posted a copy of the Code on its website, https://www.rezolute.com.

14.1 Rezolute, Inc. Code of Ethics, as amended and restated as of May 30, 2023

