Forward Looking Statements

This presentation, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of Rezolute, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prove," "potential," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "predict," "could," "may," "likely," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. These Forward-Looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the sunRIZE clinical study, the DME RZ402 study, the RIZE study, the ability of RZ358 and RZ402 to become effective treatments, the effectiveness or future effectiveness of RZ358 and RZ402 as treatments, and statements regarding clinical trial timelines for either treatment. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. Important factors that may cause such a difference include any other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors contained in the Rezolute's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Creating Long-term Value By Advancing Transformative Therapies

RZ358: Monoclonal antibody addressing all forms of hyperinsulinism (HI)

  • Congenital HI: Global Phase 3 trial (sunRIZE); topline results expected mid-2025
  • Tumor HI: success in multiple cases under our Expanded Access Program (EAP)

RZ402: Once daily oral therapy in Phase 2 for diabetic macular edema (DME)

  • Topline results reported May 2024; met primary endpoints of safety and CST reduction

Company evaluating strategic next steps for the program

Seasoned management team

Demonstrated success from early development through commercialization

Cash runway through Q3 2025

Past topline results for both programs

Strong investor base focused on long-term value

Each program has potential >$1B+ market opportunity

  • Potential upside with expanded indications

EAP: expanded access program. CST: central subthreshold thickness.

Pipeline

Program

Target

Status

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Congenital Hyperinsulinism (HI)

Currently

Mid-

rarepediatric disease

enrolling

2025

RZ358

Tumor Hyperinsulinism (HI)

EAP Enabled

Alignment with FDA for potential

raredisease

Emergency Use

late-stage clinical study

Authorization

RZ402

Oral PKI for Diabetic Macular

Reported

May 2024

Edema (DME)

topline data

EAP: expanded access program

RZ358

Antibody for Hyperinsulinism (HI)​

An Antibody Created to Address all Forms of HI

  1. RZ358 allosterically binds to the insulin receptor to modulate the signaling effect of ligands such as insulin and other substances to maintain glucose values in a healthy range
  1. Novel mechanism of action by operating downstream from pancreatic insulin over- secretion (usual SOC target)
  1. Administered by IV infusion every 2 to 4 weeks

LIGANDS

GLUCOSE

IncreasesGLUT4

Available Blood

Glucose

RZ358

Reduces

Ligand

Signaling

Reduces

Glucose

Uptake

HI: hyperinsulinism. SOC: standard of care. GLUT4: glucose transporter type 4.

Congenital HI

Pediatric rare genetic disease characterized by dysregulated and excessive insulin production

Congenital HI Disease Background

  1. 1 in 28,000 live births in the US
    • 25 years of treatment required on average
    • ~3500 cases in the US
    • Often presents within first month of life
  1. Most common cause of persistent hypoglycemia in infants and children
  1. Symptoms often not recognized until life-threateningo Risk of coma, death, and other serious complications o 50% of children have neurological deficiencies
  1. No therapy has been developed and approved for this indication

HI: hyperinsulinism. SOC: standard of care. 1. Banerjee I, et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2022;17(1):61.

Psychosocial and

Carbohydrate

Financial Burden

Supplementation

"Everything I see just

Dependence on

drives home the fact we

nutritional support

will never lead a normal

limits the ability to

life. So many of my hopes

have normal lives,

and dreams for our

especially in social

family and for our little

situations1

one are shattered."1

Available Treatment Options are Suboptimal

Ineffective in 50% of patients (with KATP mutations) FDA black box for pulmonary hypertension Fluid retention affecting heart/lungs Facial changes and excessive hair growth

Current formulations short-acting Temporary measure for emergent glucose correction Repeated use may deplete liver glucose stores Long-term efficacy is modest

Marginal efficacy, effects wane with repeat dosing Gastrointestinal side effects Risk of NEC, particularly in newborns

Potential interaction with pituitary hormones (growth and thyroid)

Diazoxide Carbohydrate

[Approved] Supplementation

Glucagon Pancreatectomy

[Off label]

Somatostatin Analogues

[Off label]

Frequent, glucose-enriched oral feeds or continuous enteral feeds via NG/GT

Multifactorial feeding aversions affect a large proportion of children with cHI

Negative impact on normal daily activities and social interactions

Resection for diffuse disease

Invasive procedure, not done globally

Hypoglycemia may persist for years in up to half of patients

Eventually insulin therapy required

Requires adjuvant medical management, and/or repeat surgery

Resection for focal disease

Limited number of overall cases

Only done at specialized centers

Can be curative for patients

Congenital HI Treatment Journey Drives Large Addressable Population

Diagnosis and Treatment Pathway

Disease Duration by Market Segment

~3,500 Diagnosed cHI Patients in US*

Diazoxide Trial

(up to 15 mg/kg/day)

After 5-Day

DZ Trial:

Responsive 40%

(DZR)

Unresponsive

(DZNR)

60%

~70% (980 pts)

Tolerated

Unacceptable

Side Effects

~30% (420 pts)

~75% (1575 pts)

Diffuse

Focal

~25% (525 pts)

>1,500

Addressable

Patient

Population

Focal Disease (surgical)

Partial DZ Responsive Patients

+ Unacceptable Side Effects

Severe, Diffuse Disease,

DZ-Non-Responsive Patients

Age:

5

15

25

50

Life

Average Treatment Duration

HI: hyperinsulinism. DZ: Diazoxide. DZR: Diazoxide Responsive. DZNR: Diazoxide Non-Responsive (kATP channel defect). *Similar numbers in EU

