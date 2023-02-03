Advanced search
    RZLT   US76200L3096

REZOLUTE, INC.

(RZLT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-03 pm EST
2.690 USD   +1.51%
02/03Rezolute : Corporate Presentation – February 2023
PU
01/13Rezolute, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Rezolute : Corporate Presentation – December 2022
PU
Rezolute : Corporate Presentation – February 2023

02/03/2023 | 09:30pm EST
Corporate Deck

Restoring Balance to Life with Transformative Therapies

February 2023

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of clinical trial results, future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results may differ materially from expectations based on the above factors and other factors more fully described in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov.

2

Two Clinical Stage Programs with Transformative Therapies Targeting Diseases of Dysglycemia

RZ358 for Congenital Hyperinsulinism (HI)

  • Congenital HI is over-production of insulin resulting in life-threatening hypoglycemia and neurologic damage
  • RZ358 is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody, works downstream from the pancreas, binds to the insulin receptor at a non-competitive site (not an antagonist) and agnostic to genetic causes
  • Open-labelPhase 2b study results demonstrated up to ~75% improvement in hypoglycemia at the 6 mg/kg and 9 mg/kg cohorts (the expected therapeutic doses), topline results presented in 2Q 2022
  • Interactions with Health Authorities planned for in 2H 2022, Phase 3 start anticipated in 1H 2023
  • Orphan designation in US and EU, Pediatric Rare Disease designation
  • Potential for expanded indications: post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia, insulinoma

RZ402 for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

  • Microvascular complication of diabetes results in breakdown of the blood-retinal barrier and eventual blindness
  • Potent, selective small molecule kallikrein inhibitor
  • Oral therapy offering the potential to treat DME earlier and to address the disease at the vascular source
  • Phase 1 program complete and demonstrated good bioavailability, with drug levels that safely exceeded target efficacious concentrations, supporting potential for once daily dosing
  • Initiated Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in 4Q 2022; topline data expected by 1Q 2024
  • Potential for expanded indications: diabetic retinopathy, hereditary angioedema, systemic inflammatory syndromes and others

Cash balance as of 4Q22 anticipated to fund the next two trials for both, RZ358 and RZ402

3

Leadership with Deep Expertise in Metabolic Drug Development

Nevan Charles Elam, JD

Founder & CEO

Brian Roberts, MD

Michael Covarrubias

Erin O'Boyle

Michael Deperro

Davelyn Eaves Hood, MD

Chief MedicalOfficer

Head of Portfolio Management

Head of Clinical Operations

Head of Corporate Development

Scientific & Patient Affairs

4

RZ358

A MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY ENTERING PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR CONGENITAL HYPERINSULINISM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rezolute Inc. published this content on 04 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
