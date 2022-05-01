Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rezolute, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RZLT   US76200L3096

REZOLUTE, INC.

(RZLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.800 USD   +10.47%
03:37pREZOLUTE : Corporate Presentation – May 2022
PU
02:00pRezolute Announces Positive Data from its Phase 2b (RIZE) Study of RZ358 in Patients with Congenital Hyperinsulinism
AQ
04/26RZ358 Phase 2b (RIZE Study) Topline Data to be Unveiled at Pediatric Endocrine Society Annual Meeting on May 1, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rezolute : Corporate Presentation – May 2022

05/01/2022 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Deck

Restoring Balance to Life with Transformative Therapies

May 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of clinical trial results, future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results may differ materially from expectations based on the above factors and other factors more fully described in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed atwww.sec.gov.

Targeting Diseases Associated With Chronic Glucose Imbalance

RZ358 for Congenital Hyperinsulinism (HI)

  • Congenital HI is over-production of insulin resulting in life-threatening hypoglycemia and neurologic damage

  • RZ358 is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody, works downstream from the pancreas, binds to the insulin receptor at a non-competitive site (not an antagonist) and agnostic to genetic causes

  • Open-label Phase 2b study results demonstrated up to ~75% improvement in hypoglycemia at the 6 mg/kg and 9 mg/kg cohorts (the expected therapeutic doses), topline results presented in 2Q 2022

  • Interactions with Health Authorities planned for in 2H 2022, Phase 3 start anticipated in 1H 2023

  • Orphan designation in US and EU, Pediatric Rare Disease designation

  • Potential for expanded indications: post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia, insulinoma

RZ402 for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

  • Microvascular complication of diabetes results in breakdown of the blood-retinal barrier and eventual blindness

  • Potent, selective small molecule kallikrein inhibitor

  • Oral therapy offering the potential to treat DME earlier and to address the disease at the vascular source

  • Phase 1 program complete and demonstrated good bioavailability, with drug levels that safely exceeded target efficacious concentrations, supporting potential for once daily dosing

  • Planning for initiating a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study 4Q 2022

  • Potential for expanded indications: diabetic retinopathy, hereditary angioedema, systemic inflammatory syndromes and others

Two clinical stage programs with transformative therapies targeting diseases of dysglycemia

Leadership with deep expertise in metabolic drug development

Nevan Charles Elam, JD

Founder & CEOBrian Roberts, MD Head of Clinical Development

Michael Covarrubias

Head of CMC

Erin O'Boyle

Head of Clinical Operations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rezolute Inc. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 19:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REZOLUTE, INC.
03:37pREZOLUTE : Corporate Presentation – May 2022
PU
02:00pRezolute Announces Positive Data from its Phase 2b (RIZE) Study of RZ358 in Patients wi..
AQ
04/26RZ358 Phase 2b (RIZE Study) Topline Data to be Unveiled at Pediatric Endocrine Society ..
AQ
03/30REZOLUTE : Joins the Rare Disease Company Coalition - Form 8-K
PU
03/30REZOLUTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29Rezolute Joins the Rare Disease Company Coalition
AQ
03/29Rezolute, Inc. Joins the Rare Disease Company Coalition
CI
03/23REZOLUTE : Announces Positive Results from the Phase 2b RIZE Study of RZ358 in Congenital ..
PU
03/23REZOLUTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Rezolute Announces Positive Results from the Phase 2b RIZE Study of RZ358 in Congenital..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REZOLUTE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -51,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 59,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart REZOLUTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rezolute, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,80 $
Average target price 21,20 $
Spread / Average Target 458%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nevan Charles Elam President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Young-Jin Kim Chairman
Sankaram Mantripragada Scientist Emeritus
Erin OBoyle Vice President-Clinical Operations
Davelyn Eaves Hood Director-Scientific & Patient Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REZOLUTE, INC.-20.50%59
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.28%74 518
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.37%71 017
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.42%69 555
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.94%45 494
BIONTECH SE-46.17%33 657