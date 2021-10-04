Log in
    RZLT   US76200L3096

REZOLUTE, INC.

(RZLT)
Rezolute : Corporate Presentation – September 2021

10/04/2021 | 03:39pm EDT
Restoring balance to life with transformative therapies for metabolic disease

September 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of clinical trial results, future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, successful completion of the Company's proposed restructuring, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results may differ materially from expectations based on the above factors and other factors more fully described in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov.

October 4, 2021

2

Targeting Diseases Associated With Chronic Glucose Imbalance

RZ358 for Congenital Hyperinsulinism (HI)

  • Congenital HI is over-production of insulin resulting in life-threatening hypoglycemia and neurologic damage
  • RZ358 is an antibody with a unique MOA designed and uniquely suited to treatment hyperinsulinism
  • Open-labelPhase 2b study, with top-line data in Q1 2022
  • Orphan designation in US and EU, Pediatric Rare Disease designation
  • Potential for expanded indications: post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia, insulinoma

RZ402 for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

  • Microvascular complication of diabetes results in breakdown of the blood-retinal barrier and eventual blindness
  • Potent, selective small molecule kallikrein inhibitor
  • Oral therapy offering the potential to treat DME earlier and to address the disease at the vascular source
  • Phase 1 single dose study complete and demonstrated good bioavailability, with drug levels that safely exceeded target efficacious concentrations safely, supporting potential for once daily dosing
  • Ongoing Phase 1b repeat-dose study, with results in Q1 2022
  • Potential for expanded indications: diabetic retinopathy, hereditary angioedema, systemic inflammatory syndromes and others

Two clinical stage programs with

transformative therapies targeting diseases of dysglycemia

October 4, 2021

3

Leadership with deep expertise in metabolic drug development

Nevan Charles Elam, JD

Brian Roberts, MD

Michael Covarrubias

Erin O'Boyle

Michael Deperro

Davelyn Eaves Hood, MD

Founder & CEO

Head of Clinical Development

Head of CMC

Head of Clinical Operations

Head of Operations

Scientific & Patient Affairs

October 4, 2021

4

RZ358

A monoclonal antibody in phase 2b clinical development for Congenital HI

October 4, 2021

5

Disclaimer

Rezolute Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 19:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,5 M 65,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 55,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,60 $
Average target price 25,40 $
Spread / Average Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nevan Charles Elam President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Young-Jin Kim Chairman
Sankaram Mantripragada Scientist Emeritus
Erin OBoyle Vice President-Clinical Operations
Davelyn Eaves Hood Director-Scientific & Patient Affairs
