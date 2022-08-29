Log in
    RFACU   US74954L2034

RF ACQUISITION CORP.

(RFACU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:23 2022-08-18 pm EDT
10.02 USD   +0.30%
RF Acquisition Corp. Receives Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

08/29/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RFACU, RFAC, RFACW, RFACR) (the “Company”) announced today that on August 23, 2022 it received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until October 24, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until February 20, 2023, to regain compliance.

About RF Acquisition Corp.

RF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry it chooses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Tse Meng Ng
Chairman and CEO
guo.lu@ruifengwealth.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,03 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 M 144 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tse Meng Ng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Han Hsiung Lim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Eng Hock Ong Independent Director
Yang Hui Independent Director
Xeng Thou Ong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RF ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%144
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.90%51 695
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.78%25 511
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-22.43%10 974
HAL TRUST-13.96%10 874
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-16.61%9 744