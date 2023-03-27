RF Capital : Digital Annual Report

Our blueprint for success is built on our proud history

Since 1857, the Richardson brand has had an untarnished reputation for entrepreneuralism, stability and community. One hundred and sixty-six years later, our iconic name on the door continues to symbolize adaptability, resilience and innovation.

We are striving for new horizons. We leverage the knowledge and experience that comes with having a long history, while, at the same time, we conﬁdently and responsibly trailblaze our way into the future.

We have laid the foundation on which we build today's results and tomorrow's aspirational growth

1Considered to be a non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure. Such measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, please see the 2022 Annual MD&A.

Letter from the President & CEO Fellow shareholders,

"A corporation is a living organism; it has to continue to shed its skin. Methods have to change. Focus has to change. Values have to change. e sum total of those changes is transformation."

- Andrew S. Grove, 'Only the Paranoid Survive', Author

Beginning in 2020, we set out to ambitiously change the game. We set out to innovate, with world-class advisors and business partners by our side, and to rebuild a company that would be meaningful and lasting. We promised to create an environment that would enable our advisors to always be at their very best, because when our advisors are successful, our clients and our shareholders are too. We pledged to build a stronger, more inspiring, and ultimately more proﬁtable organization.

We also knew we had to do the hard work to construct a better foundation upon which to rebuild that organization and reach our goal of tripling assets under administration1 (AUA) to $100 billion, even if that meant risking short-term disruption to create long-term strength.

Our focused three-pillar strategy:

1. 2. Double down on Supercharge advisor support advisor recruitment

We accepted the challenge to transform. Thanks to the perseverance, resourcefulness and incredible eﬀort of everyone at Richardson Wealth, all the pieces are now in place.

While it's still early days, we are beginning to see the value of our decisions. We see them in our people utilizing our new technologies and processes. We see them in the response to bringing insurance in-house. We see them in recruits drawn to what we can now oﬀer. And we see them in the numbers: resilient AUA in diﬃcult markets and higher 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA1.

As we look to the future, we can even more conﬁdently accelerate growth toward $100 billion of AUA through our focused three-pillar strategy.

Acquire or partner with like-minded ﬁrms

"It's incredibly audacious and bold to tear down a system that functions, and still delivers good results. But we knew we could be better, so as the brave, we tore down that system, went through all that pain, and rebuilt knowing that there is something so much better on the other side."

Tim Conlin

Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor

Calgary

Investing in advisors

At Richardson Wealth, our strategy and strength begins with our advisor-centric culture. From premises to technology to talent, we have been thoughtfully investing in our advisor teams' future success. There is nothing more critical to our vision than how we treat advisors as our clients, giving them everything they need to serve their own clients, and to do so, exceptionally.

In 2022, we doubled down on advisor support by bringing the power of Envestnet and Fidelity to our platform. These world-class resources give our advisors new tools and functionality, and make our business more scalable.

It took courage to undergo this major transformation and to endure the disruption that comes with migrating to new systems. It has not been easy.

To our advisor teams, the pain of learning these platforms is rewarded by the gain of building something exceptional. You deserve enormous credit for withstanding this suﬀering and simultaneously ensuring service to your clients remained exceptional. When the hardest work is behind us, my promise is that it will all be worth it.

"Groups that adopt an inﬁnite mindset enjoy vastly higher levels of trust, cooperation and innovation, and all the subsequent beneﬁts." - Simon Sinek, 'e Inﬁnite Game', Author

Driving results

As our strategy began to take hold in 2022, our ﬁnancial performance improved despite ongoing volatility in the capital markets. AUA2, the primary driver of our ﬁnancial results, was down just 5% in a year when the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P 500 indices were down 8.7% and 19.5%, respectively. The diﬃcult markets masked growth in AUA2 from advisors bringing new assets into the ﬁrm and from recruiting.

Rising interest rates and insurance revenues helped to advance our results, as revenue was up by 8% and Adjusted EBITDA2 by 21%. We also achieved many non-ﬁnancial milestones that have strengthened the foundation of our business.

Built with an inﬁnite mindset

As we move ahead, we will do so with what Simon Sinek refers to as the mindset to play an "inﬁnite game" - where companies must constantly adapt and change because there is no ﬁnish line.

To do that, we will maintain our ongoing pursuit of continuous improvement. We will consistently challenge the status quo and innovate. We will adapt and learn as an organization, but stay true to our long-term strategy. We will continue to make conscious choices and take assertive action, which is rarely easy and often unsettling.

And we will do this all with the guidance of my new CEO advisory council, which is comprised of 16 exceptional advisors from each one of our oﬃces across the country.

Everyone at Richardson Wealth has shown the courage to change and build something sustainable, proﬁtable, and of the highest quality, something that will last for generations to come. This has not yet translated into success for our shareholders, but it will.

Our independence, focus and entrepreneurism are some of our greatest assets. But our people are the greatest of all. Our teams are more aligned and cohesive than ever because we are creating an environment for them to do their very best work. The boldness of our corporate team, the support of our Board, and the commitment of our advisors has been inspiring. Because we had the courage to rebuild, we will become the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high-net-worth clients.

Kish Kapoor

Every solid structure starts with a strategically placed cornerstone A cornerstone is the fundamental piece on which a structure exists and succeeds. A cornerstone represents strength and longevity. Buildings rise and endure from that one important point. Cornerstones that are not placed with precision create weakness or instability. Cornerstones signify a new era. They indicate prosperity and opportunity, embodying a sense of pride for what is possible at the time of construction. In 2022, we cemented our cornerstone at Richardson Wealth - thoughtfully, methodically, and carefully - based on the blueprint we developed in 2021. This cornerstone is the three-pillar strategy that will strengthen our foundation, stabilize our walls, and reinforce our roof. It will ensure we triple our business in the medium-term, driving top-line growth, operating margin improvement and shareholder value. With our courage to rebuild - starting with a rebrand to update the name on our door - we believe these three strategic pillars are a perfect representation of our future, our stamina, our resilience, and our inﬁnite opportunities. Our cornerstone has been laid and when our work is done to further strengthen it in 2023, Richardson Wealth will be built to last.

Our strategic pillars Our growth strategy rests on three key strategic pillars that we believe will drive considerable growth, improve our operating margin and generate meaningful shareholder value. 1. 2. 3.

Double down on advisor supportSupercharge advisor recruitmentAcquire or partner with like-minded ﬁrms