Investor Presentation
August 2023
Richardson Wealth - a leading independent wealth management firm
$35.8B
AUA1,2
158
Number of
advisory teams
$227MM
Average AUA1,2
per team
90%
Recurring fee- based revenue2
21
Offices across
Canada
Vision
To be the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high net-worth clients
Share Ownership
Richardson family
44%
Richardson Wealth advisors
31%
Public shareholders
25%
- Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of client assets and is common to the wealth management business. AUA represents the market value of client assets managed and administered by us from which we earn commissions and fees.
- Considered to be non-GAAP or supplemental financial measures. Such measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information please refer to our MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2023, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com and is incorporated by reference.
2
2
The James Richardson & Sons, Limited group of companies
Richardson
Richardson Centre
International Limited
Richardson Financial
Limited
Group Limited
Tundra Oil &
Gas Limited
Financial
Distinguished
Long-term
backing
brand
orientation
James A. Richardson & Winston Churchill
(circa 1926)
3
The opportunity we are pursuing is significant
Our industry is large and poised for
Face to face advisory will remain
continued growth
critical as HNW client assets grow
2021
2030
Financial advisory to
remain
$5.6 T
+73% $9.7 T
~40%
of Canadian
financial assets
There is meaningful
opportunity for us to capture
~800K
HHs with >$1MM
AUA in Canada
~90,000
IIROC & MFDA
advisors
Well positioned to capture a greater share of fast expanding industry
4
4
Independents are small share of the overall IIROC channelBanks1,2Independents2
~90%
12K
~10%
Advisors
AUA
in
AUA
Canada
- Includes banks' IIROC channel only
- Estimate only; no single, reliable source of AUA data exists Source: company-specific disclosures & IIROC publications
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
RF Capital Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 21:51:00 UTC.