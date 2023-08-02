Investor Presentation

August 2023

Richardson Wealth - a leading independent wealth management firm

$35.8B

AUA1,2

158

Number of

advisory teams

$227MM

Average AUA1,2

per team

90%

Recurring fee- based revenue2

21

Offices across

Canada

Vision

To be the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high net-worth clients

Share Ownership

Richardson family

44%

Richardson Wealth advisors

31%

Public shareholders

25%

  1. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of client assets and is common to the wealth management business. AUA represents the market value of client assets managed and administered by us from which we earn commissions and fees.
  2. Considered to be non-GAAP or supplemental financial measures. Such measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information please refer to our MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2023, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com and is incorporated by reference.

The James Richardson & Sons, Limited group of companies

Richardson

Richardson Centre

International Limited

Richardson Financial

Limited

Group Limited

Tundra Oil &

Gas Limited

Financial

Distinguished

Long-term

backing

brand

orientation

James A. Richardson & Winston Churchill

(circa 1926)

3

The opportunity we are pursuing is significant

Our industry is large and poised for

Face to face advisory will remain

continued growth

critical as HNW client assets grow

2021

2030

Financial advisory to

remain

$5.6 T

+73% $9.7 T

~40%

of Canadian

financial assets

There is meaningful

opportunity for us to capture

~800K

HHs with >$1MM

AUA in Canada

~90,000

IIROC & MFDA

advisors

Well positioned to capture a greater share of fast expanding industry

Independents are small share of the overall IIROC channel

Banks1,2Independents2

~90%

12K

~10%

Advisors

AUA

in

AUA

Canada

  1. Includes banks' IIROC channel only
  2. Estimate only; no single, reliable source of AUA data exists Source: company-specific disclosures & IIROC publications

5

