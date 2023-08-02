RF Capital Group Inc. is a Canada-based wealth management-focused company. The Company operates under the Richardson Wealth brand. The Company operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Corporate. Wealth Management segment supports its advisor teams as they provide strategic wealth advice and investment solutions to their high-net worth clients across Canada. It offers advisors a holistic suite of wealth management solutions that enables them to deliver value to existing clients and attract new ones. It also makes a team of tax, estate, and wealth planning experts available to advisors to assist with complex client needs. Its Wealth Management segment also includes its broker business, which focuses on serving the needs of its Richardson Wealth advisors. The Company has approximately 20 offices across the country. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth).