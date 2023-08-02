A Message from our President & CEO

Challenging transformation evolving into optimism and real results

Spring represents the promise of new beginnings, the opportunity for prosperity and the potential of a new season ahead. This spring, I felt that optimism as I toured the offices across the country and hosted our annual conference attended by more than 150 advisors and team members. The shift in mood was so refreshing and rewarding. Conversations have evolved from pace of change, volume of disruption, and challenge of transformations to enhanced client experience, superior resources for advisor practices and more importantly, appreciation for the long-term benefits of the investments we have made ‒ and are making ‒ to position our company as the destination for Canada's top advisors.

The numbers also tell a story of optimism:

AUA increased from $28 billion at the start of the journey in October 2020 to $36 billion at the end of July 2023;

Revenues increased from $267 million in 2020 to $354 million in 2022, up $90 million or 33% over the period of our transformation;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 77% from 2020, to $62 million in 2022; and

Advisor teams representing 95% of our AUA at the beginning of our transformation journey are still here today, and they have grown their practices 20% over that period.

And we are being celebrated in the industry too. In this year's Investment Executive's Brokerage Report Card, we ranked second in a three-way tie among 14 firms surveyed. In that Report Card, our Net Promoter Score increased to 74, a level deemed to be exceptional. For the fifth consecutive year, we have been named as a Best Workplace™ in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Places to Work®. Nine of our advisors were recognized in Canada's best 100 Women Wealth Advisors for 2023 by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research.

Shifting to a growth mindset

The 90% decline in transformation costs in Q2 vs. Q1 ($4 million v/s $0.4 million) signals the end of our transformation journey and a shift to a growth mindset where we are beginning to see evidence of the benefits of enhancing our platform for the long term. Those benefits are noticeable when comparing Q2 2023 results with Q2 of last year:

AUA was up approximately $2 billion;

Fee revenues were $64 million, up $2 million;

Interest revenue was $5 million or 61% higher;

Our recruiting pipeline now stands at $27 billion, up $6 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15 million in the second quarter, up over the $13 million reported in Q1 2023 but down as compared to $17 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of one large insurance commission in Q2 of last year, EBITDA would have been up $2 million. Last year's insurance commission, together with uncertainty in the capital markets, has caused us to forecast flat Adjusted EBITDA this year relative to 2022.

As we now move beyond our transformation and turn our full attention to growth, we expect to drive organic growth, accelerate recruiting and pursue acquisition of like-minded firms.

Now to translate this into a higher share price

Our transformation work has given us almost all our intended results. It has strengthened our platform, generated interest in our story, and reduced the risk in our business. It has made our business more profitable and valuable than when we started our journey in 2020. However, our share price is not yet aligned.

We expect the improving fundamentals of our business to translate into meaningful long-term shareholder value and for our share price to ultimately follow. And, to try to narrow the price gap in the near-term, we are devoting more time to investor relations activities and working with third-party advisors to build awareness of our exciting story across a broader range of stakeholders.

We look forward to updating you in the coming quarters on our progress on all fronts.

Sincerely,

Kish Kapoor