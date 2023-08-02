RF Capital Group Inc.
Q2 2023 Report to Shareholders
Contents
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
A Message from our President & CEO
Challenging transformation evolving into optimism and real results
Spring represents the promise of new beginnings, the opportunity for prosperity and the potential of a new season ahead. This spring, I felt that optimism as I toured the offices across the country and hosted our annual conference attended by more than 150 advisors and team members. The shift in mood was so refreshing and rewarding. Conversations have evolved from pace of change, volume of disruption, and challenge of transformations to enhanced client experience, superior resources for advisor practices and more importantly, appreciation for the long-term benefits of the investments we have made ‒ and are making ‒ to position our company as the destination for Canada's top advisors.
The numbers also tell a story of optimism:
- AUA increased from $28 billion at the start of the journey in October 2020 to $36 billion at the end of July 2023;
- Revenues increased from $267 million in 2020 to $354 million in 2022, up $90 million or 33% over the period of our transformation;
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 77% from 2020, to $62 million in 2022; and
- Advisor teams representing 95% of our AUA at the beginning of our transformation journey are still here today, and they have grown their practices 20% over that period.
And we are being celebrated in the industry too. In this year's Investment Executive's Brokerage Report Card, we ranked second in a three-way tie among 14 firms surveyed. In that Report Card, our Net Promoter Score increased to 74, a level deemed to be exceptional. For the fifth consecutive year, we have been named as a Best Workplace™ in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Places to Work®. Nine of our advisors were recognized in Canada's best 100 Women Wealth Advisors for 2023 by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research.
Shifting to a growth mindset
The 90% decline in transformation costs in Q2 vs. Q1 ($4 million v/s $0.4 million) signals the end of our transformation journey and a shift to a growth mindset where we are beginning to see evidence of the benefits of enhancing our platform for the long term. Those benefits are noticeable when comparing Q2 2023 results with Q2 of last year:
- AUA was up approximately $2 billion;
- Fee revenues were $64 million, up $2 million;
- Interest revenue was $5 million or 61% higher;
- Our recruiting pipeline now stands at $27 billion, up $6 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA was $15 million in the second quarter, up over the $13 million reported in Q1 2023 but down as compared to $17 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of one large insurance commission in Q2 of last year, EBITDA would have been up $2 million. Last year's insurance commission, together with uncertainty in the capital markets, has caused us to forecast flat Adjusted EBITDA this year relative to 2022.
As we now move beyond our transformation and turn our full attention to growth, we expect to drive organic growth, accelerate recruiting and pursue acquisition of like-minded firms.
Now to translate this into a higher share price
Our transformation work has given us almost all our intended results. It has strengthened our platform, generated interest in our story, and reduced the risk in our business. It has made our business more profitable and valuable than when we started our journey in 2020. However, our share price is not yet aligned.
We expect the improving fundamentals of our business to translate into meaningful long-term shareholder value and for our share price to ultimately follow. And, to try to narrow the price gap in the near-term, we are devoting more time to investor relations activities and working with third-party advisors to build awareness of our exciting story across a broader range of stakeholders.
We look forward to updating you in the coming quarters on our progress on all fronts.
Sincerely,
Kish Kapoor
Management's Discussion & Analysis - Q2 2023
The purpose of this management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) is to help readers understand the financial condition and results of the consolidated operations of RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
This MD&A, dated August 2, 2023, should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (Second Quarter 2023 Financial Statements). This document as well as additional information relating to the Company, including our annual MD&A (2022 Annual MD&A), our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Annual Financial Statements), and our latest annual information form (AIF), can be accessed at www.rfcapgroup.com and under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are incorporated by reference herein.
This MD&A refers to certain non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures (including non-GAAP ratios), which we believe are useful in assessing our financial performance. Readers are cautioned that these measures do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information related to adjusted results and a reconciliation to their nearest IFRS measures, please read the "Non-GAAP and Supplemental Financial Measures" section at the end of this MD&A.
Unless otherwise specified herein, financial results contained in this MD&A, including related historical comparatives, are based on our Second Quarter 2023 Financial Statements, which we have prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Our Board of Directors (Board) has approved this document.

Forward-Looking Information
This MD&A contains forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements made with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements included in this MD&A, including statements regarding our normal course issuer bid (NCIB), our recruiting pipeline, the nature of our growth strategy, and execution of any of our potential plans, are not guarantees of future results and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed or anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including those described in this MD&A and our AIF. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market, credit, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks, and other
Management's Discussion & Analysis - Q2 2023
risk factors, including variations in the market value of securities, dependence on key personnel and service organizations, and sustainability of fees.
Our results can also be influenced by other factors such as general economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, natural disasters, or other unanticipated events. For a description of additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, see the "Risk Management" section in our 2022 Annual MD&A.
Although we attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.
Certain statements included in this MD&A may be considered a "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this MD&A.
Forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is:
- based on our reliance on certain assumptions we consider reasonable; however, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. As such, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this MD&A. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors, the list of which is not exhaustive;
- made as of the date of this MD&A and should not be relied upon as representing our view as of any date subsequent to the date of this MD&A. Except as required by applicable law, our management and Board undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise; and
- expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.
