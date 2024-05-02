1Considered to be non-GAAP or supplementary financial measures, which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, please see the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this MD&A.

Looking ahead in 2024, we are laser-focused on our three strategic growth pillars. We are confident that this focus and the foundation we have built to grow the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors - which includes our exceptional advisors, scale, and technology platforms - will translate into accelerated growth for Richardson Wealth.

In a recent article(March 2024), they interviewed Dave Kelly on why he and others are excited about joining Richardson Wealth at this stage of our growth journey.

With the recruits and the high-profile additions to our team, we are also garnering the attention of others in our industry including Investment Executive, Canada's news source for financial professionals.

Experienced leaders are also migrating to Richardson Wealth, attracted to the opportunity in the independent wealth management space and our unique advisor-centric culture. After Dave Kelly joined us as COO, we welcomed his former colleague from both TD Bank and Gluskin Sheff & Associates, Kevin Shubley as VP, Business Strategy & Analysis. In his last role at TD, Kevin oversaw a line of business that managed over $37 billion in AUM for high net worth and institutional clients. Furthermore, before the end of the first quarter of 2024, Steve Hunter joined us as Branch Manager for Southwestern Ontario. He comes from TD and most recently led two branches that grew to over $7 billion in AUA 1 under his leadership. Today, more than ever, we feel we have the right people in place to grow revenue organically by doubling-down on advisor support.

Deploying our free cash flow for growth1 into recruitment is a key priority for us going forward. We added several teams in the last two quarters and plan to build on that momentum with more announcements in the coming months.

While adjusted EBITDA1 was up from the prior year, it was down by $1 million compared with last quarter. This trend was a function of a seasonal increase we experience in our statutory benefits costs in the first calendar quarter of each year. Q1 benefits costs are approximately $2 million higher than run-rate levels.

During Q1, AUA1 growth drove a 5% increase in fee revenue, offsetting moderating interest revenue that we have experienced in the last two quarters and continued low levels of corporate finance revenue. Net loss was $1.1 million compared to $5.3 million in Q1 2023.

2024 has started off strong with AUA1 reaching $37.0 billion at the end of Q1, up $1.8 billion or 5% over the quarter. This growth was driven by strength in equity markets, our advisors bringing in a seven-quarter high $415 million of net new assets, and our recent recruits onboarding a two-year high $477 million of AUA1. And it occurred despite four advisors representing $609 million of AUA1 choosing to leave in Q1. Over the long-term, the compounding of equity returns, along with net new assets from our existing advisor teams and recruiting, are powerful drivers of AUA1 growth.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Q1 2024

