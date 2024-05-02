Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2024 has started off strong with AUA1,2

reaching $37.0 billion at the end of Q1, up $1.8 billion or 5% over the last three months. This growth was driven largely by continued strength in equity markets and supported by both recruiting and the success that our outstanding advisors have had growing their practices. This AUA1,2 growth led to an increase in recurring fee revenue of 3% sequentially and 5% versus last year. Combined with the Company's vigilant cost containment

efforts, revenue growth drove Q1 Adjusted EBITDA1 to $13.5 million, up 4% from Q1 2023."

Mr. Kapoor continued, "Looking ahead, we are laser-focused on our three strategic growth pillars and expect to continue deploying our free cash flow for growth1 into recruitment. I am excited by the addition of three new leaders to our Company - Dave Kelly, Kevin Shubley, and Steve Hunter - who will be accountable for driving our organic growth and are already having an impact. We are confident that our team, our focus, and the foundation that we have built - including our exceptional advisors, scale, and technology platforms - will enable us to growthe brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and translate into accelerated growth for Richardson Wealth."

Outlook and Key Performance Drivers

Our view with respect to the drivers of our financial performance and profitability in 2024 is as follows:

AUA 1,2 is highly correlated with equity market movements but will also be supported by growth in our existing advisors' client assets and by recruiting. We expect recruiting to accelerate over the coming quarters.

Transaction activity underlying our corporate finance revenue could rebound but is likely to remain subdued through the first half of the year

Although we expect inflation to continue at elevated rates, we are committed to finding operating cost savings and efficiencies in our business as a partial offset

Free cash flow for growth 1 is expected to be deployed towards advisor recruitment

Preferred Share Dividend

On May 1, 2024, the board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.233313 per Series B Preferred Share for a total of $1,073, payable on June 28, 20243, to preferred shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

Q1 2024 Conference Call

A conference call and live audio webcast to discuss RF Capital's first quarter 2024 financial results will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Interested parties are invited to access the conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416- 406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989(toll-free) and entering participant passcode 8739205#, or via live audio webcast at

https://www.richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information. A recording of the conference call will be available

until Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 and entering access code 2453497#. The audio

webcast will be archived athttps://www.richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information