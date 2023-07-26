Leverage our manufacturing and distribution capabilities and facilities. Our strategy is to operate our manufacturing and distribution locations to best provide our customers with a competitively priced,high-qualityproduct offering delivered with a fast turnaround time. As part of this strategy, we utilize a "one- company" approach to production and distribution locations and allocate our resources based on each location's production specialization capabilities, its proximity to the shipment destination, and on other factors. Using this"one-company"approach, our goal is to leverage available capacity and shorten delivery times, while potentially providing lower shipping costs. We operate manufacturing and distribution locations in California, and in the Northeastern United States. Integrate marketing and selling efforts. Our strategy is to integrate andcross-sellour various historical and acquired product lines. We have been integrating our marketing and sales efforts, thereby expanding the number and type of products we can offer to our existing client base, while also using thiscross-sellapproach to win new customers. Broad range of immediately available products. Our strategy is to provide a high level of availability where we stock a large selection of standard products that are available for immediate delivery, including availability from multiple distributors. Additionally, we augment this"on-the-shelf"availability of several cable assembly and interconnect products withfast-turnproduction and assembly providing better lead times for our customers. Targeted focus of product lines. Our strategy is to focus on passive products rather than manufacturing and selling operating or active components or products. Our product line focus remains on supporting and leveraging our distribution channels with our core passive interconnect and cable assemblies offering, while in parallel we continue to expand our portfolio of integrated solutions to address key end customer and market applications. Increase long-term relationships with customers. Our goal is to establishlong-termrelationships with the customers who have used us for specialized projects by having our solutions built into the customer's product specifications and bills of materials. As we remain focused on maintaining and expanding our national distributor relationships through our dedicated sales and account management teams, we have invested in targeted business development efforts to assist in getting more closely aligned with the requirements of strategic end customers. Grow through strategic and targeted acquisitions. We will continue to consider strategic acquisitions of companies or technologies that can increase our customer penetration and/ or diversify our customer base, supplement our management team, expand our product offerings, and/or expand our footprint in relevant market segments. Operations We currently conduct operations through our six divisions with our product areas divided into two reporting segments. RF Connector and Cable Assembly Segment. Our RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment ("RF Connector segment") consists of the RF Connector and Cable Assembly division ("RF Connector division") that is based at our headquarters in San Diego, California and recently expanded in New Jersey through our acquisition of Microlab. The RF Connector division is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial

connector solutions for companies that design, build, operate, maintain and use a variety of connectivity/communication applications. Coaxial connector products consist primarily of connectors which, when attached to a coaxial cable, facilitate the transmission of analog and digital signals in various frequencies. Although most of the connectors are designed to fit standard cable products, the RF Connector division also sells custom connectors specifically designed and manufactured to suit its customers' requirements. The Microlab division is included in the RF Connector segment. Microlab was acquired in March 2022, and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Microlab designs and manufactures high-performance RF and Microwave products enabling signal distribution and deployment of in-building DAS (distributed antenna systems), wireless base stations and small cell networks. Manufacturing operations are performed at Microlab's facilities in New Jersey. The RF Connector division typically carries over 1,500 different types of connectors, adapters, tools, and test and measurements kits. This division's RF connectors are used in thousands of different devices, products and types of equipment. Since the RF Connector division's standard connectors can be used in a number of different products and devices, the discontinuation of one product typically does not make our connectors obsolete. Accordingly, most connectors that we carry can be marketed for a number of years. Furthermore, because our connector products are not dependent on any single line of products or any market segment, our overall sales of connectors tend to fluctuate less when there are material changes or disruption to a single product line or market segment. Cable assembly products manufactured and sold by the RF Connector division consist of various types of coaxial cables that are attached to connectors (usually our connectors) for use in a variety of communications applications. Cable assemblies manufactured for the RF Connector division are primarily manufactured at our San Diego, California facilities using state-of-the-art automation equipment and are sold through distributors or directly to major OEM accounts. Our cable assembly portfolio consists of both standard and custom cable assemblies designed for specific customer requirements. We offer a line of cable assemblies with over 100,000 cable product combinations. We design our connectors at our headquarters in San Diego, California, and Microlab designs and manufactures a wide selection of RF components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets as well as for use in medical devices. However, most of the RF connectors are manufactured for us by third-party foreign manufacturers located in Asia. Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly Segment. The Custom Cabling segment currently consists of four wholly- owned subsidiaries - three located in the Northeastern United States and one located in Southern California. Our plan is to integrate certain aspects of the manufacturing, sales and marketing functions of these divisions so as to better address overlapping market opportunities and to more efficiently manufacture, market, and ship products to our customers. The four divisions that comprise the current Custom Cabling segment consist of the following: Cables Unlimited, Inc.Cables Unlimited, Inc. ("Cables Unlimited") is a custom cable manufacturer located in Yaphank, New York,

that we acquired in 2011. Cables Unlimited is a Corning Cable Systems CAH ConnectionsSM Gold Program member, authorized to manufacture fiber optic products that are backed by Corning Cable Systems' extended warranty. Cables Unlimited designs, develops and manufactures custom connectivity solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications and wireless markets. The products sold by Cables Unlimited include custom and standard copper and fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communications, computer, LAN, automotive fiber optic and medical equipment. Rel-TechElectronics, Inc.Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc. ("Rel-Tech") was acquired in June 2015. Rel-Tech's offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Milford, Connecticut. Rel-Tech is a designer and manufacturer of cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation, medical and military customers. Wire and cable assembly products include custom wire harnesses, ribbon cable, electromechanical and kitted assemblies, and networking and communications cabling. C Enterprises, Inc.C Enterprises, Inc. ("C Enterprises") is a fiber optic and copper cable manufacturer located in Vista, California. This subsidiary acquired the business and assets of C Enterprises, L.P. on March 15, 2019. C Enterprises is a Corning Cable Systems CAH ConnectionsSM Gold Program member, authorized to manufacture fiber optic products that are backed by Corning Cable Systems' extended warranty. C Enterprises designs, develops and manufactures connectivity solutions to telecommunications and data communications distributors. Schroff Technologies International, Inc. Schroff Technologies International, Inc. ("Schrofftech") was acquired in November 2019. Schrofftech is a Rhode Island based manufacturer and marketer of intelligent thermal cooling control systems, along with pole-ready wireless small cell shrouds and enclosures, custom designed for plug-and-play installation. These products are typically used by telecommunications companies across the U.S. and Canada. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic In March 2020, the World Health Organization (the "WHO") declared coronavirus ("COVID-19") a pandemic emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted regional and global economies, disrupted global supply chains, and created significant volatility and disruption of financial markets. The global impact of the outbreak has been rapidly evolving and certain jurisdictions, including those where we or third parties on which we rely have manufacturing facilities, have also reacted by instituting quarantines, restrictions on travel, social distancing protocols and restrictions on types of business that may continue to operate. While we have continued our operations during the pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected both our operations and those of our customers. Our operations in fiscal 2021 and 2022 were negatively affected by partial shutdowns of our facilities (particularly in the Northeast United States), by changes that we had to make to our operating methods and procedures, and by a fluctuating workforce as at times, some of our employees stayed at home. Many of our customers and vendors have likewise had temporary closures of their facilities and have otherwise been impacted by changes in their industries. Further, recently, our third-party contract manufacturers have been subject to various supply chain disruptions. These supply chain disruptions have slowed the delivery of products to us. As a result, there has been some volatility in the overall demand for our products, and certain costs have increased. We have taken measures to protect