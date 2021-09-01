Log in
RF Industries Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call for Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 /RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Monday, September 13, 2021, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on September 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. To access the live call, dial 844-407-9500 (US and Canada) or 862-298-0850 (International). No passcode required.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331

(International). The replay conference ID is 42581.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Contacts:

RF Industries, Ltd.
Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli
Analyst/Investor Contact
(323) 468-2300
rfil@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662399/RF-Industries-Sets-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2021-Earnings-Call-for-Monday-September-13-2021-at-430-PM-EDT

RF Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
