RFG : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting

RFG Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2012/074392/06 Share code: RFG

ISIN: ZAE000191979 ("RFG" or "the Company")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 9th annual general meeting ("Annual General Meeting" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of RFG held yesterday, Wednesday, 16 March 2022, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were unaltered from that reflected in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

In this regard, RFG confirms the voting statistics from the Annual General Meeting as follows: