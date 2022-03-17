RFG : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
RFG Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2012/074392/06 Share code: RFG
ISIN: ZAE000191979 ("RFG" or "the Company")
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 9th annual general meeting ("Annual General Meeting" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of RFG held yesterday, Wednesday, 16 March 2022, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were unaltered from that reflected in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and were approved by the requisite majority of votes.
In this regard, RFG confirms the voting statistics from the Annual General Meeting as follows:
Total number of shares in issue
262,762,018
Treasury shares (excluded from voting)
1 250 000
Total number of shares ("voteable shares")
261 512 018
Total number of shares represented (including proxies) at the Annual General Meeting
236 254 954
Proportion of total voteable shares represented at the Annual General Meeting
90,34%
Resolutions
Votes cast disclosed as a
Number of
Shares voted
Shares
percentage of the total
shares voted
disclosed as a
abstained
number of shares voted
percentage of
disclosed as a
at the meeting
the total
percentage of
voteable
the total
For
Against
shares
voteable shares
Ordinary Resolution 1: Re-election of director - Dr. Y
100,00%
0,00%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
Muthien
Ordinary Resolution 2: Re-election of director - Mr. G
99,99%
0,01%
236 195 074
89,89%
0,02%
Willis
Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of director - Mr. B
100,00%
0,00%
236 194 374
89,89%
0,02%
Henderson
Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of director - Mr. C
100,00%
0,00%
236 195 074
89,89%
0,02%
Schoombie
Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment of Mr. M Bower to
100,00%
0,00%
236 197 074
89,89%
0,02%
the audit, risk and information technology committee
Ordinary Resolution 6: Appointment of Mr. T Leeuw to
100,00%
0,00%
236 195 074
89,89%
0,02%
the audit, risk and information technology committee
Ordinary Resolution 7: Appointment of Ms. S Maitisa to
99,99%
0,01%
236 194 374
89,89%
0,02%
the audit, risk and information technology committee
Ordinary Resolution 8: Re-appointment of independent
99,99%
0,01%
236 194 414
89,89%
0,02%
registered auditor
Ordinary Resolution 9: Control of authorised but
67,05%
32,95%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
unissued ordinary shares
Ordinary Resolution 10: Authority to issue ordinary
96,42%
3,58%
236 197 074
89,89%
0,02%
shares for cash
Ordinary Resolution 11: Approval and adoption of the
99,99%
0,01%
233 928 872
89,03%
0,89%
RFG Holdings Limited 2021 Share Plan
Ordinary Resolution 12: Signature of documents
100,00%
0,00%
236 196 914
89,89%
0,02%
Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 1: Approval of the
99,67%
0,33%
236 193 854
89,89%
0,02%
remuneration policy
Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 2: Approval of the
99,67%
0,33%
236 192 354
89,89%
0,02%
implementation report
Special Resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive
83,43%
16,57%
236 197 874
89,89%
0,02%
directors' fees
Special Resolution 2: General authority to repurchase
99,64%
0,36%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
shares
Special Resolution 3: Loans or other financial assistance
98,75%
1,25%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
to related companies
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Groot Drakenstein
17 March 2022
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
