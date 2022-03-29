Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. RFG Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFG   ZAE000191979

RFG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFG)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-27
11.9 ZAR   +8.08%
04:04aRFG : Results of the annual general meeting - Correction
PU
03/17RFG : Trading update for the 22 weeks ended February 2022
PU
03/17RFG : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RFG : Results of the annual general meeting - Correction

03/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RFG Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2012/074392/06 Share code: RFG

ISIN: ZAE000191979

("RFG" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CORRECTION

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE by the Company on 17 March 2022 relating to its 2022 Annual General Meeting results (the Announcement).

Each resolution was duly passed by the requisite majority of votes, as announced, however, due to an inadvertent error made by a CSDP on submission of votes, the Announcement contained an incorrect percentage of votes cast in favour of Special Resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive directors' fees. The correct percentage of the votes cast in favour of this resolution should have been 98.41% instead of 83.43%.

All other details contained in the Announcement are correct and remain unchanged.

The full amended 2022 Annual General Meeting results are set out below:

Total number of shares in issue

262,762,018

Treasury shares (excluded from voting)

1 250 000

Total number of shares ("voteable shares")

261 512 018

Total number of shares represented (including proxies) at the Annual General Meeting

236 254 954

Proportion of total voteable shares represented at the Annual General Meeting

90,34%

Resolutions

Votes cast disclosed as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting

Number of shares voted

Shares voted disclosed as a percentage of the total voteable shares

Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage of the total voteable shares

For

Against

Ordinary Resolution 1: Re-election of director - Dr. Y Muthien

100,00%

0,00%

236 194 914

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 2: Re-election of director - Mr. G Willis

99,99%

0,01%

236 195 074

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of director - Mr. B Henderson

100,00%

0,00%

236 194 374

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of director - Mr. C Schoombie

100,00%

0,00%

236 195 074

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment of Mr. M Bower to the audit, risk and information technology committee

100,00%

0,00%

236 197 074

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 6: Appointment of Mr. T Leeuw to the audit, risk and information technology committee

100,00%

0,00%

236 195 074

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 7: Appointment of Ms. S Maitisa to the audit, risk and information technology committee

99,99%

0,01%

236 194 374

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 8: Re-appointment of independent registered auditor

99,99%

0,01%

236 194 414

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 9: Control of authorised but unissued ordinary shares

67,05%

32,95%

236 194 914

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 10: Authority to issue ordinary shares for cash

96,42%

3,58%

236 197 074

89,89%

0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 11: Approval and adoption of the RFG Holdings Limited 2021 Share Plan

99,99%

0,01%

233 928 872

89,03%

0,89%

Ordinary Resolution 12: Signature of documents

100,00%

0,00%

236 196 914

89,89%

0,02%

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 1: Approval of the remuneration policy

99,67%

0,33%

236 193 854

89,89%

0,02%

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 2: Approval of the implementation report

99,67%

0,33%

236 192 354

89,89%

0,02%

Special Resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive directors' fees

98.41%

1,59%

236 197 874

89,89%

0,02%

Special Resolution 2: General authority to repurchase shares

99,64%

0,36%

236 194 914

89,89%

0,02%

Special Resolution 3: Loans or other financial assistance to related companies

98,75%

1,25%

236 194 914

89,89%

0,02%

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Groot Drakenstein 29 March 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Prepared by: The Meeting Specialist (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RFG HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:04aRFG : Results of the annual general meeting - Correction
PU
03/17RFG : Trading update for the 22 weeks ended February 2022
PU
03/17RFG : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
PU
01/17Racing Force Group Unit Partners With NIO 333 Formula E Racing Team
MT
2021TRANSCRIPT : RFG Holdings Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2021
CI
2021RFG Holdings to Seek Acquisition Opportunities
CI
2021RFG Holdings Limited Announces Cash Dividend for the Year Ending September 26, 2021, Pa..
CI
2021RFG HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2021RFG Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 26, 202..
CI
2021RFG HOLDINGS LIMITED(JSE : RFG) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 579 M 447 M 447 M
Net income 2022 276 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net Debt 2022 884 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 3 113 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 358
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart RFG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RFG Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RFG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,90 ZAR
Average target price 14,10 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willem Pieter Hanekom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christiaan Cornelius Schoombie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yvonne G. Muthien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Bower Lead Independent Director
Thabo Patrick Leeuw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RFG HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.09%212
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.47%353 566
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.15%85 410
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY36.63%52 586
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.72%48 126
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.95%43 998