RFG : Results of the annual general meeting - Correction
03/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
RFG Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2012/074392/06 Share code: RFG
ISIN: ZAE000191979
("RFG" or "the Company")
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CORRECTION
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE by the Company on 17 March 2022 relating to its 2022 Annual General Meeting results (the Announcement).
Each resolution was duly passed by the requisite majority of votes, as announced, however, due to an inadvertent error made by a CSDP on submission of votes, the Announcement contained an incorrect percentage of votes cast in favour of Special Resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive directors' fees. The correct percentage of the votes cast in favour of this resolution should have been 98.41% instead of 83.43%.
All other details contained in the Announcement are correct and remain unchanged.
The full amended 2022 Annual General Meeting results are set out below:
Total number of shares in issue
262,762,018
Treasury shares (excluded from voting)
1 250 000
Total number of shares ("voteable shares")
261 512 018
Total number of shares represented (including proxies) at the Annual General Meeting
236 254 954
Proportion of total voteable shares represented at the Annual General Meeting
90,34%
Resolutions
Votes cast disclosed as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting
Number of shares voted
Shares voted disclosed as a percentage of the total voteable shares
Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage of the total voteable shares
For
Against
Ordinary Resolution 1: Re-election of director-Dr. Y Muthien
100,00%
0,00%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 2: Re-election of director-Mr. G Willis
99,99%
0,01%
236 195 074
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of director-Mr. B Henderson
100,00%
0,00%
236 194 374
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of director-Mr. C Schoombie
100,00%
0,00%
236 195 074
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment of Mr. M Bower to the audit, risk and information technology committee
100,00%
0,00%
236 197 074
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 6: Appointment of Mr. T Leeuw to the audit, risk and information technology committee
100,00%
0,00%
236 195 074
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 7: Appointment of Ms. S Maitisa to the audit, risk and information technology committee
99,99%
0,01%
236 194 374
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 8: Re-appointment of independent registered auditor
99,99%
0,01%
236 194 414
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 9: Control of authorised but unissued ordinary shares
67,05%
32,95%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 10: Authority to issue ordinary shares for cash
96,42%
3,58%
236 197 074
89,89%
0,02%
Ordinary Resolution 11: Approval and adoption of the RFG Holdings Limited 2021 Share Plan
99,99%
0,01%
233 928 872
89,03%
0,89%
Ordinary Resolution 12: Signature of documents
100,00%
0,00%
236 196 914
89,89%
0,02%
Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 1: Approval of the remuneration policy
99,67%
0,33%
236 193 854
89,89%
0,02%
Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 2: Approval of the implementation report
99,67%
0,33%
236 192 354
89,89%
0,02%
Special Resolution 1: Approval of the non-executivedirectors' fees
98.41%
1,59%
236 197 874
89,89%
0,02%
Special Resolution 2: General authority to repurchase shares
99,64%
0,36%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
Special Resolution 3: Loans or other financial assistance to related companies
98,75%
1,25%
236 194 914
89,89%
0,02%
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Groot Drakenstein 29 March 2022
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:03:07 UTC.