RFG : Results of the annual general meeting - Correction

RFG Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2012/074392/06 Share code: RFG

ISIN: ZAE000191979

("RFG" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CORRECTION

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE by the Company on 17 March 2022 relating to its 2022 Annual General Meeting results (the Announcement).

Each resolution was duly passed by the requisite majority of votes, as announced, however, due to an inadvertent error made by a CSDP on submission of votes, the Announcement contained an incorrect percentage of votes cast in favour of Special Resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive directors' fees. The correct percentage of the votes cast in favour of this resolution should have been 98.41% instead of 83.43%.

All other details contained in the Announcement are correct and remain unchanged.

The full amended 2022 Annual General Meeting results are set out below:

Total number of shares in issue 262,762,018 Treasury shares (excluded from voting) 1 250 000 Total number of shares ("voteable shares") 261 512 018 Total number of shares represented (including proxies) at the Annual General Meeting 236 254 954 Proportion of total voteable shares represented at the Annual General Meeting 90,34%

Resolutions Votes cast disclosed as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting Number of shares voted Shares voted disclosed as a percentage of the total voteable shares Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage of the total voteable shares For Against Ordinary Resolution 1: Re-election of director - Dr. Y Muthien 100,00% 0,00% 236 194 914 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 2: Re-election of director - Mr. G Willis 99,99% 0,01% 236 195 074 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of director - Mr. B Henderson 100,00% 0,00% 236 194 374 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of director - Mr. C Schoombie 100,00% 0,00% 236 195 074 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment of Mr. M Bower to the audit, risk and information technology committee 100,00% 0,00% 236 197 074 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 6: Appointment of Mr. T Leeuw to the audit, risk and information technology committee 100,00% 0,00% 236 195 074 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 7: Appointment of Ms. S Maitisa to the audit, risk and information technology committee 99,99% 0,01% 236 194 374 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 8: Re-appointment of independent registered auditor 99,99% 0,01% 236 194 414 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 9: Control of authorised but unissued ordinary shares 67,05% 32,95% 236 194 914 89,89% 0,02%

Ordinary Resolution 10: Authority to issue ordinary shares for cash 96,42% 3,58% 236 197 074 89,89% 0,02% Ordinary Resolution 11: Approval and adoption of the RFG Holdings Limited 2021 Share Plan 99,99% 0,01% 233 928 872 89,03% 0,89% Ordinary Resolution 12: Signature of documents 100,00% 0,00% 236 196 914 89,89% 0,02% Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 1: Approval of the remuneration policy 99,67% 0,33% 236 193 854 89,89% 0,02% Non-Binding Advisory Resolution 2: Approval of the implementation report 99,67% 0,33% 236 192 354 89,89% 0,02% Special Resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive directors' fees 98.41% 1,59% 236 197 874 89,89% 0,02% Special Resolution 2: General authority to repurchase shares 99,64% 0,36% 236 194 914 89,89% 0,02% Special Resolution 3: Loans or other financial assistance to related companies 98,75% 1,25% 236 194 914 89,89% 0,02%

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Groot Drakenstein 29 March 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Prepared by: The Meeting Specialist (Pty) Ltd