04.07.23 09:42

/KASE, July 4, 2023/ - RG Brands JSC (Almaty), with its securities officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with an audit report on the 2022 consolidated financial statements of the company. Based on audited data as of 31 December 2022 (in k tenge, unless otherwise indicated): ------------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Parameter 31.12.22 31.12.21 ------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Equity capital 7,886,488 25,347,306 Total assets 120,275,198 93,852,066 Total liabilities 112,388,710 68,504,760, Sales volume 156,388,822 100,122,003 Gross income 68,345,337 44,759,888 Net profit (net loss) 14,008,615 9,621,145 Book value of ordinary share, tenge 2,214 15,917 Book value of preference share, tenge 1,200 1,200 ROA, % 11.65 10.25 ROE, % 177.63 37.96 ROS, % 8.96 9.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- Audit of the 2022 financial statements of the company was carried out by Deloitte LLP. According to the auditor's report, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, consolidated financial position of RG Brands JSC and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022, as well as their consolidated financial results and consolidated cash flows for 2022 in compliance with the IFRS. The report is available on the KASE website at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBR/rgbrf6_2022_cons_rus.pdf [2023-07-04]