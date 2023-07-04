RG Brands : Audit report of 2022 consolidated financial statements of RG Brands JSC released
Today at 01:44 am
Audit report of 2022 consolidated financial statements of RG Brands JSC released
04.07.23 09:42
/KASE, July 4, 2023/ - RG Brands JSC (Almaty), with its securities officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with an audit report on the 2022 consolidated financial statements of the company. Based on audited data as of 31 December 2022 (in k tenge, unless otherwise indicated): ------------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Parameter 31.12.22 31.12.21 ------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Equity capital 7,886,488 25,347,306 Total assets 120,275,198 93,852,066 Total liabilities 112,388,710 68,504,760, Sales volume 156,388,822 100,122,003 Gross income 68,345,337 44,759,888 Net profit (net loss) 14,008,615 9,621,145 Book value of ordinary share, tenge 2,214 15,917 Book value of preference share, tenge 1,200 1,200 ROA, % 11.65 10.25 ROE, % 177.63 37.96 ROS, % 8.96 9.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- Audit of the 2022 financial statements of the company was carried out by Deloitte LLP. According to the auditor's report, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, consolidated financial position of RG Brands JSC and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022, as well as their consolidated financial results and consolidated cash flows for 2022 in compliance with the IFRS. The report is available on the KASE website at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBR/rgbrf6_2022_cons_rus.pdf [2023-07-04]
RG Brands AO (RG Brands JSC) is a Kazakhstan-based holding company, which is engaged in the food industry. Its main activities include the production and distribution of juices, water, carbonated soft drinks and milk, as well as crisps. Moreover, it is engaged in the packaging and distribution of tea and other products. The operating structure of RG Brands AO includes four production companies, as well as two logistics centers and 18 trading branches, all of which are located in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The Company sells its products under local brands, such as: A?SU, Akvafina, MOE, Piala, DaDa and Solnechnyi Nektar, as well as under the international brands, such as: Lipton, Pepsi, Gracio, Mirinda and 7UP, among others. As of May 4, 2012, the Company's major shareholder was GK RESMI AO-UK IFD RESMI OAO with a stake of 37.22%.