RG Brands Kazakhstan LLP released audit report on its 2022 financial statements

/KASE, July 1, 2023/ - RG Brands Kazakhstan LLP (Almaty), with its bonds officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with an audit report on 2022 financial statements of the company. Based on audited data as of 31 December 2022 (in k tenge, unless otherwise indicated): --------------------------------------------- as of as of Parameter 31.12.22 31.12.21 --------------------- ------------ ---------- Equity capital 15,441,391 17,861,199 Total assets 128,078,595 94,083,816 Total liabilities 112,637,204, 76,222,617 Sales volume 146,265,010 96,468,270 Gross income 58,096,830 40,590,913 Net profit (net loss) 10,241,575 6,539,074 ROA, % 8.00 6.95 ROE, % 66.33 36.61 ROS, % 7.00 6.78 --------------------------------------------- Audit of the 2022 financial statements of the company was carried out by Deloitte LLP. According to the auditor's report, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, financial position of the company as of 31 December 2022, as well as its financial performance and cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2022, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The report is available on the KASE website at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBK/rgbkf6_2022_rus.pdf [2023-07-01]