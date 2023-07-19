RG Brands Kazakhstan announces payment of fourth coupon on bonds KZ2P00007727 (RGBKb1)

RG Brands AO (RG Brands JSC) is a Kazakhstan-based holding company, which is engaged in the food industry. Its main activities include the production and distribution of juices, water, carbonated soft drinks and milk, as well as crisps. Moreover, it is engaged in the packaging and distribution of tea and other products. The operating structure of RG Brands AO includes four production companies, as well as two logistics centers and 18 trading branches, all of which are located in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The Company sells its products under local brands, such as: A?SU, Akvafina, MOE, Piala, DaDa and Solnechnyi Nektar, as well as under the international brands, such as: Lipton, Pepsi, Gracio, Mirinda and 7UP, among others. As of May 4, 2012, the Company's major shareholder was GK RESMI AO-UK IFD RESMI OAO with a stake of 37.22%.

Sector Food Processing