RG Brands Kazakhstan announces payment of fourth coupon on bonds KZ2P00007727 (RGBKb1)
19.07.23 10:25
/KASE, July 19, 2023/ - RG Brands Kazakhstan LLP (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on July 17, 2023 of the fourth coupon interest on its bonds KZ2P00007727 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, RGBKb1). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT850,000,000. [2023-07-19]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
RG Brands AO published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 05:00:06 UTC.