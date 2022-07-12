RG Brands JSC : Kazakhstan paid 13th and 14th tranche of dividends to sole partner for 2021
07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
/KASE, July 12, 2022/ - RG Brands Kazakhstan LLP (Almaty), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on payment on July 7 and 8, 2022 of the 13th and 14th tranche of dividends to the sole partner for 2021 in the amount of KZT906,524,150. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBK/rgbk_dividends_070722_None.pdf [2022-07-12]