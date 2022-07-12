Log in
    RGBR   KZ1C00000496

RG BRANDS JSC

(RGBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-23
20000.00 KZT   -.--%
02:44aRG BRANDS JSC : paid 13th and 14th tranches of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
PU
02:34aRG BRANDS JSC : Kazakhstan paid 13th and 14th tranche of dividends to sole partner for 2021
PU
07/07RG BRANDS JSC : paid the 11th and 12th tranches of dividends on common shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
PU
RG Brands JSC : Kazakhstan paid 13th and 14th tranche of dividends to sole partner for 2021

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
RG Brands Kazakhstan paid 13th and 14th tranche of dividends to sole partner for 2021
12.07.22 12:23
/KASE, July 12, 2022/ - RG Brands Kazakhstan LLP (Almaty), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on payment on July 7 and 8, 2022 of the 13th and 14th tranche of dividends to the sole partner for 2021 in the amount of KZT906,524,150. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBK/rgbk_dividends_070722_None.pdf [2022-07-12]

Disclaimer

RG Brands AO published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 75 420 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2020 14 587 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net cash 2020 7 452 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,23x
Yield 2020 153%
Capitalization 31 745 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 164
Free-Float 2,05%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RG BRANDS JSC0.00%67
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-11.99%10 031
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK8.62%7 347
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.15.85%7 250
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.-11.30%1 246
S FOODS INC.-10.34%733