RG Brands JSC : paid 19th and 20th tranches of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
/KASE, July 22, 2022/ - RG Brands JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on payment on July 19 and 21, 2022 of 19th and 20th tranches of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (KASE main market, "standard" category, RGBR) for 2021 in the total amount of KZT562,745,077.81. The total amount of dividends paid in 20 tranches is KZT7,078,096,500. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBR/rgbr_dividends_190722_151.pdf [2022-07-22]