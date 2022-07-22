Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. RG Brands JSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGBR   KZ1C00000496

RG BRANDS JSC

(RGBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-23
20000.00 KZT   -.--%
06:04aRG BRANDS JSC : Kazakhstan paid 19th and 20th tranches of dividends to sole partner for 2021
PU
07/20RG BRANDS JSC : paid 16th, 17th and 18th tranches of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
PU
07/20RG BRANDS JSC : Kazakhstan paid 16th, 17th and 18th tranches of dividends to sole partner for 2021
PU
RG Brands JSC : paid 19th and 20th tranches of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021

07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
RG Brands paid 19th and 20th tranches of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
22.07.22 16:12
/KASE, July 22, 2022/ - RG Brands JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on payment on July 19 and 21, 2022 of 19th and 20th tranches of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (KASE main market, "standard" category, RGBR) for 2021 in the total amount of KZT562,745,077.81. The total amount of dividends paid in 20 tranches is KZT7,078,096,500. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBR/rgbr_dividends_190722_151.pdf [2022-07-22]

Disclaimer

RG Brands AO published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
