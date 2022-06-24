Log in
    RGBR   KZ1C00000496

RG BRANDS JSC

(RGBR)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-23
20000.00 KZT   -.--%
RG Brands JSC : paid eighth tranche of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021

06/24/2022 | 03:46am EDT

06/24/2022 | 03:46am EDT
RG Brands paid eighth tranche of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
24.06.22 13:32
/KASE, June 24, 2022/ - RG Brands JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on payment on June 22, 2022 of the eighth tranche of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (KASE main market, "standard" category, RGBR) for 2021 in the amount of KZT425,359,400. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBR/rgbr_dividends_220622_134.pdf [2022-06-24]

Disclaimer

RG Brands AO published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 75 420 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2020 14 587 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net cash 2020 7 452 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,23x
Yield 2020 153%
Capitalization 31 745 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 164
Free-Float 2,05%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RG BRANDS JSC0.00%68
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-22.47%9 042
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK7.18%7 327
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.5.48%6 792
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.-14.44%1 211
S FOODS INC.-11.21%735