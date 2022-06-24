RG Brands JSC : paid eighth tranche of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
RG Brands paid eighth tranche of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (RGBR) for 2021
/KASE, June 24, 2022/ - RG Brands JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on payment on June 22, 2022 of the eighth tranche of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000496 (KASE main market, "standard" category, RGBR) for 2021 in the amount of KZT425,359,400. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RGBR/rgbr_dividends_220622_134.pdf [2022-06-24]