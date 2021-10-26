Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  RGC Resources, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RGCO   US74955L1035

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/26 04:00:00 pm
22.24 USD   +0.41%
04:38pAnnual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)
PU
03:00pRoanoke Gas Company Joins ONE Future
AQ
01:16pPanel favors Equitrans in EQT PA-WV Hammerhead natgas pipe dispute
RE
Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
Ownership Submission

FORM 5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported
Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0362Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...1.0
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Burton Randall P. II
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RGC RESOURCES INC [RGCO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
/ Former VP, CFO, Sec. & Treas.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
P. O. BOX 13007
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
2021-09-30
(Street)
ROANOKE VA 24030
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Burton Randall P. II
P. O. BOX 13007

ROANOKE, VA24030 		Former VP, CFO, Sec. & Treas.
Signatures
/s/ Randall P. Burton, II by David M. Garcia, POA dated 07/27/2020 2021-10-26
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Includes 21.332 shares purchased 08/02/2021 through dividends reinvested in the RGC Resources, Inc. Dividend Reinvestment Stock Purchase Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

RGC Resources Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72,0 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 87,8%
Paul W. Nester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence T. Oliver Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
John B. Williamson Chairman
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carl James Shockley Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
